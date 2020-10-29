Global  
 

Why the 2020 election is unprecedented

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Why the 2020 election is unprecedented

Why the 2020 election is unprecedented

As a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records comes to a close, Reuters Polling Editor Chris Kahn explains what makes this presidential election unlike any other.

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden traded barbs on Monday (Nov 2) and exhorted last-minute voters to turn out as they stumped in battleground states on the final day of a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records.

Even as the candidates made their final arguments, however, their campaigns were already laying the groundwork for post-election disputes.

Trump, who is trailing in national opinion polls, has continued to lob unfounded attacks at mail-in ballots, suggesting he would deploy lawyers if states are still counting votes after Election Day.

The election has already prompted an unprecedented wave of litigation over whether to adjust voting rules in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.




Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas [Video]

Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas

A federal judge in Texas on Monday struck down a controversial bid by Republicans to throw out more than 120,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:43Published
A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish [Video]

A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish

[NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden traded barbs on Monday and exhorted last-minute voters to turn out as they stumped in battleground states on the final day of a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:48Published

US election 2020: Trump and Biden pictured through the years

 The political and personal lives of the candidates over seven decades.
BBC News

Cities across U.S. brace for Election Day violence and unrest

 The governor of Massachusetts activated 1,000 members of the National Guard ahead of potential unrest in the hours and days after polls close in the U.S. Jeff..
CBS News

When the religious vote made all the difference: White evangelicals in 2016

 In 2016, Donald Trump aggressively courted White evangelical Christians — and on Election Day, they delivered.
CBS News

Trump and Biden continue different campaign approaches on eve of election

 President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are making their final pitches to voters before Election Day. CBSN political reporter Caitlin..
CBS News
U.S. businesses board up ahead of election [Video]

U.S. businesses board up ahead of election

Shops and businesses in major cities across the United States covered their windows with plywood on Monday in anticipation of unrest connected to Election Day. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:00Published

Election unprecedented some ways, in others not


Chicago S-T - Published

Philadelphia Gears Up For Unprecedented Attention To Its Vote Count

President Trump has claimed, with little evidence, the city's election system is corrupt. His critics...
NPR - Published

What voter suppression looks like in the U.S. election

Hours-long lines, polling place closures, and voter roll purges are just a few of the ways that this...
CBC.ca - Published


tnted96

tnjudy 🇺🇸#Trump 2020 #GodBlessAmerica/Parler RT @TimMurtaugh: As Election Day draws near, @realDonaldTrump's unparalleled outreach and record of results for the Black community is lead… 4 seconds ago

MindyMaher

Mindy Maher ƸӜƷ•°*♥ RT @hplabs: Print #technology and a new wave of poll workers are helping millions of voters in the United States cast their ballots in this… 58 seconds ago

hplabs

HP Labs Print #technology and a new wave of poll workers are helping millions of voters in the United States cast their bal… https://t.co/lrXv2j9EMR 2 minutes ago

braschen1

Bill Raschen RT @robbystarbuck: My opinion: They plan to cheat. Period. This is why I think they came up with their new unprecedented strategy to allow… 2 minutes ago

JohnJon77706148

John Jones RT @StephenGutowski: NSSF, the gun industry's trade group, now estimates there have been nearly 7 million first-time buyers this year. That… 2 minutes ago

myecoll

Mike Oakenshield RT @MartinHeinrich: No amount of propaganda can cover up the unprecedented destruction this President unleashed on our public lands. https… 2 minutes ago

Anabel_Villeroy

Anabel V @AslanEgia @MuddyBumper78 @JoshShapiroPA Wrong. Now, this is conjecture with no basis in legal facts. If a ballot… https://t.co/3YCen54f8P 3 minutes ago

anne_d13

Cranky Old Cat Lady 😾, BIDEN/HARRIS 2020! RT @leeunkrich: We’re all relieved that tomorrow is finally Election Day. But the immediate future may be shocking, frightening, and unprec… 3 minutes ago


Florida Democrats hold early turnout edge over GOP voters ahead of Election Day [Video]

Florida Democrats hold early turnout edge over GOP voters ahead of Election Day

High stakes and a deadly virus pushed an unprecedented number of Floridians to vote early this year. Nearly nine million Floridians have cast ballots before Election Day.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:55Published
'Horrified We Have To Go Through This': Businesses Board Up Ahead Of Potential Election Unrest [Video]

'Horrified We Have To Go Through This': Businesses Board Up Ahead Of Potential Election Unrest

Like officials, residents and even the candidates themselves, local businesses are taking unprecedented measures to prepare for Election Day. Laurie Perez reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:50Published
Gun and ammo sales spiking ahead of election and fear of riots [Video]

Gun and ammo sales spiking ahead of election and fear of riots

The coronavirus pandemic, racial tension and rioting, and now a contentious election -- all of it driving an unprecedented rise in gun sales.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:03Published