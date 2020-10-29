Why the 2020 election is unprecedented

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:24s - Published 4 minutes ago

As a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records comes to a close, Reuters Polling Editor Chris Kahn explains what makes this presidential election unlike any other.

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden traded barbs on Monday (Nov 2) and exhorted last-minute voters to turn out as they stumped in battleground states on the final day of a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records.

Even as the candidates made their final arguments, however, their campaigns were already laying the groundwork for post-election disputes.

Trump, who is trailing in national opinion polls, has continued to lob unfounded attacks at mail-in ballots, suggesting he would deploy lawyers if states are still counting votes after Election Day.

The election has already prompted an unprecedented wave of litigation over whether to adjust voting rules in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.