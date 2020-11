Washington DC building boarded up ahead of US election Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:08s - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Duration: 03:08s - Published Washington DC building boarded up ahead of US election Buildings across America are being boarded up amid fears of possible post-election vandalism or violence.Footage showed one building on 16th Street in Washington DC having fencing put around it. 0

