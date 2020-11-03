The Forgotten Carols - Michael McLean, Adrien Swenson

The Forgotten Carols trailer HD - Plot synopsis: “Miracles really do happen at Christmas” says Uncle John to his nurse, Connie Lou.

A statement that fills her soul with the hope of Christmas as she hears the “forgotten” carols from this strange, wonderful man.

Michael McLean’s beloved international stage phenomenon, The Forgotten Carols, leaps from stage to silver screen this Holiday season.

Long-time fans and first-time audiences alike will laugh, cry and find the true meaning and spirit of Christmas as they experience this never-before-seen edition of McLean’s holiday classic.

Audiences will be spellbound as Uncle John recounts the story of Christ’s birth as told by lesser-known characters from the Nativity through story and song.

The InnKeeper, the Shepherd and others help Connie Lou discover what the world has forgotten about Christmas, ultimately opening her heart to the Joy of this special season.

Director Christy Summerhays Writers Michael McLean, M.

Scott McLean Actors Michael McLean, Adrien Swenson Genre Musical, Family Run Time 2 hours 10 minutes