Collier County prepares for Election Day amid COVID-19 Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:55s - Published 3 minutes ago Collier County prepares for Election Day amid COVID-19 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THAT PREPARATION LOOKS LIKE INCOLLIER COUNTY.HE JOINS US FROM NAPLES TONIGHT.All day this place has been ahive of activity.Not only are they still countingballots, but poll workers werecoming in throughout the day toget the supplies they’ll needfor in-person voting tomorrow.Here in Collier County, thereare 58 voting precincts intotal, and the staff runningevery single one of them had tocome pick up their ballots andtheir supplies today.That supplies includes PPE likemasks and gloves.I spoke with a clerk from oneprecinct here in the county whotold me the pandemic has alreadycaused her problems.SOT:Natalia Armstrong, VotingPrecinct Clerk: "I actually hadone person who had to drop outbecause her spouse was exposed."(5s)BACK ON CAM:But of course the vast majorityof people have already voted,and that’s going to change howthe results come in tomorrownight.I had the chance to speak withthe Supervisor of Electionsoffice about that today, andcoming up at 6, I’ll tell youhow you can expect those resultsto roll in if you’re watc





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Lee County officials are preparing for Election Day



Officials are preparing for Election Day Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:37 Published 17 minutes ago Ballots, PPE ready for Election Day



Ballots, PPE ready for Election Day Credit: WAPT Duration: 02:17 Published 1 hour ago Pickens County elections officials make last-minute preparations for Election Day



Elections officials expect longer lines in the morning on Tuesday. Credit: WYFF Duration: 02:10 Published 1 hour ago

