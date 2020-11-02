Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Collier County prepares for Election Day amid COVID-19

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Collier County prepares for Election Day amid COVID-19
Collier County prepares for Election Day amid COVID-19

THAT PREPARATION LOOKS LIKE INCOLLIER COUNTY.HE JOINS US FROM NAPLES TONIGHT.All day this place has been ahive of activity.Not only are they still countingballots, but poll workers werecoming in throughout the day toget the supplies they’ll needfor in-person voting tomorrow.Here in Collier County, thereare 58 voting precincts intotal, and the staff runningevery single one of them had tocome pick up their ballots andtheir supplies today.That supplies includes PPE likemasks and gloves.I spoke with a clerk from oneprecinct here in the county whotold me the pandemic has alreadycaused her problems.SOT:Natalia Armstrong, VotingPrecinct Clerk: "I actually hadone person who had to drop outbecause her spouse was exposed."(5s)BACK ON CAM:But of course the vast majorityof people have already voted,and that’s going to change howthe results come in tomorrownight.I had the chance to speak withthe Supervisor of Electionsoffice about that today, andcoming up at 6, I’ll tell youhow you can expect those resultsto roll in if you’re watc




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lee County officials are preparing for Election Day [Video]

Lee County officials are preparing for Election Day

Officials are preparing for Election Day

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:37Published
Ballots, PPE ready for Election Day [Video]

Ballots, PPE ready for Election Day

Ballots, PPE ready for Election Day

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:17Published
Pickens County elections officials make last-minute preparations for Election Day [Video]

Pickens County elections officials make last-minute preparations for Election Day

Elections officials expect longer lines in the morning on Tuesday.

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 02:10Published