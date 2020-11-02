Collier County prepares for Election Day amid COVID-19
THAT PREPARATION LOOKS LIKE INCOLLIER COUNTY.HE JOINS US FROM NAPLES TONIGHT.All day this place has been ahive of activity.Not only are they still countingballots, but poll workers werecoming in throughout the day toget the supplies they’ll needfor in-person voting tomorrow.Here in Collier County, thereare 58 voting precincts intotal, and the staff runningevery single one of them had tocome pick up their ballots andtheir supplies today.That supplies includes PPE likemasks and gloves.I spoke with a clerk from oneprecinct here in the county whotold me the pandemic has alreadycaused her problems.SOT:Natalia Armstrong, VotingPrecinct Clerk: "I actually hadone person who had to drop outbecause her spouse was exposed."(5s)BACK ON CAM:But of course the vast majorityof people have already voted,and that’s going to change howthe results come in tomorrownight.I had the chance to speak withthe Supervisor of Electionsoffice about that today, andcoming up at 6, I’ll tell youhow you can expect those resultsto roll in if you’re watc