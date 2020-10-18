BSF organises medical camp for locals in Poonch

Border Security Force (BSF) held second round of recruitment process in form of written test on Oct 18 for the post of constable in BSF and CISF for youth from 22 districts of J-K and Ladakh. Thousands Kashmiri youth participated in the recruitment drive in Budgam. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing norm was followed at the test center. After physical test, 5,151 male and 438 female candidates were found fit to appear for the written test today.
Border Security Force (BSF) held second round of recruitment process in form of written test on Oct 18 at 9 centers including Srinagar, Bandipore, Baramulla, Kupwara, Gurez Tangdhar, Nubra Valley and so on for the post of constable in BSF - CISF for youth from 22 districts of J-K and Ladakh. After physical test, 5,151 male and 438 female candidates were found fit to appear for the written test today.
'My Town My Pride' programme began in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch from October 20 by the government. The p programme aims at ensuring immediate grievance redressal, instant delivery of services to the masses. 'My Town My Pride' will also ensure the time-bound delivery of benefits of various welfare schemes. "This is part of bringing the administration to the doorstep of people. I spoke to all councillors here and heard their requests and issues. We'll try to resolve them," said Secretary to Govt.
In order to promote water sports activities in Jammu and Kashmir, government is constructing first-of-its-kind swimming pool with Olympic standards. The new infrastructure will promote swimming activities amongst youth. The swimming pool in the UT will aim to bring a revolution in the water sports activities. Kashmir Valley has a good number of water bodies holding a great potential of sports tourism. The total budget of the swimming pool construction is Rs 20 crore.
Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said land laws in the valley were regressive and anti-people. The Centre on Tuesday notified rules allowing outsiders to buy non-agricultural land in Jammu and Kashmir. On Saturday Hurriyat Conference called for a one-day strike against land laws in Kashmir. Most shops and markets were closed. Kansal said the land laws existing in J&K were meant to serve an old agrarian rural economy. “There was a need to provide a set of land laws which were simpler,” Kansal added. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:52Published