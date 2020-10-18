Global  
 

BSF organises medical camp for locals in Poonch

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Border Security Force (BSF) organised a free medical camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Medical camp was organised under their civic action plan.

It was held on November 02 in Basoni Village area.

People in large numbers visited the medical camp for free health check up.

Free medicines were also provided by the doctors to them.


