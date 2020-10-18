BSF organises medical camp for locals in Poonch

'My Town My Pride' programme begins in J-K's Poonch



'My Town My Pride' programme began in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch from October 20 by the government. The p programme aims at ensuring immediate grievance redressal, instant delivery of services to the masses. 'My Town My Pride' will also ensure the time-bound delivery of benefits of various welfare schemes. "This is part of bringing the administration to the doorstep of people. I spoke to all councillors here and heard their requests and issues. We'll try to resolve them," said Secretary to Govt.

