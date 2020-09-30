Cup of Cheer movie

Cup of Cheer film trailer - Plot synopsis: Cup of Cheer follows Mary, a big city journalist who heads off to her charming hometown of Snowy Heights to write an article about the town's world famous Christmas cheer.

But upon (literally) running into the grumpy but endearing Chris, the owner of Cup of Cheer, Mary learns that his charming hot cocoa shop is going to be shut down on Christmas Eve.

And it's her ex boyfriend that's shutting it down.

Using her big city smarts and her Christmas cheer, Mary unites the town in an effort to save Cup of Cheer, and to save Christmas.

From Jake Horowitz, scripted by Horowitz and Andy Lewis, Cup of Cheer stars Steve Kasan, Shawn Vincent, Adam Jenner, Liam Marshall, Storm Steenson, and Alexander Oliver.

Available on digital November 6, 2020.