Breaking down election results numbers

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:03s - Published 7 minutes ago

Live tomorrow night.In Collier County, Rob Manch Fox4.TOMORROW NIGHT -- YOU WILL HEARTHE TERM ’PRECINCTS REPORTING’ALOT... SO WE WANT TO LET YOUKNOW WHAT THIS MEANS.THIS IS THE NUMBER OF POLLINGPLACES THAT HAVE ACTUALLYREPORTED THEIR RESULTS TOHEADQUARTERS.EACH STATE HAS THEIR OWN SYSTEMFOR REPORTING RESULTS.

SOME WILLSAY 100-PERCENT OF PRECINCTS AREREPORTING... BUT STILL HAVETHOUSANDS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS TOCOUNT.

IN TRYING TO UNDERSTANDTHE ELECTION RESULTS THIS YEAR,WHAT REALLY MATTERS IS KNOWINGHOW MANY BALLOTS WERE CAST ANDHOW MANY HAVE BEEN COUNTED.***SOT***"So think about a legislativecontest, for example, whereCandidate A is ahead ofCandidate B by 1,000 votes onelection night.

And let’s say wecan say either on election nightor shortly thereafter, that inthat particular jurisdiction,there are only 700 absenteevotes outstanding.

At that poinwith candidate a being ahead by1,000 votes, you can say thatshe’s won that race.

She’s aheadby 1,000.

There are only 700votes left to come in.

Even ifthey all went for her opponent.She