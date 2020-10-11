Global  
 

Winter Journey Movie - András Bálint, Harvey Friedman, Bruno Ganz

Winter Journey Movie - András Bálint, Harvey Friedman, Bruno Ganz

Winter Journey Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Martin Goldsmith never knew what happened to his parents before they escaped from Germany in 1941.

Over a weekend, he confronts his father and we are brought back to the complex and confusing 1930s when the parents were young musicians.

Directors: Anders Østergaard, Erzsébet Rácz Writers: Martin Goldsmith, Martin Goldsmith, Anders Østergaard Stars: András Bálint, Harvey Friedman, Bruno Ganz


