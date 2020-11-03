Circle of Bones movie - Sarah Chang, Marella Torre, Jana Victoria
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Circle of Bones movie - Sarah Chang, Marella Torre, Jana Victoria
Circle of Bones movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Filipino police investigating a case involving cult massacres and alleged child sacrifices suspect that a former United States FBI agent living in seclusion in an island paradise may be the key to solving this macabre case.
Director: Vincent Soberano Writers: Larry Dela Cruz, Vincent Soberano, Vincent Soberano Stars: Sarah Chang, Marella Torre, Jana Victoria