Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:10s - Published
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are making a final push to sway over voters in battleground states, on the eve of Election Day.


Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Obama compares Trump to a 'two-bit dictator'

 Former President Barack Obama is criticizing President Donald Trump for casting doubt on the results of Tuesday's upcoming election, likening him to strongmen..
USATODAY.com

Undeterred by Pandemic, Americans Prepare to Render Verdict on Trump

 President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. barnstormed through battleground states, concluding an extraordinary campaign conducted amid a health crisis and deep..
NYTimes.com

In the Trump Campaign, Government Agencies and Officials Have Often Provided Help

 The sustained effort by President Trump, members of his cabinet and other officials to use the powers of incumbency has gone far beyond anything done by his..
NYTimes.com

Reaction on Trump threat to fire Dr. Fauci

 There was strong reaction Monday to a comment by President Donald Trump at a rally, suggesting he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday's election, as the..
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden pitches to Pittsburgh's Black voters

 Joe Biden is telling Black voters in Pittsburgh to turn out to help him win the all-important state of Pennsylvania. Speaking at an outdoor rally in Homewood,..
USATODAY.com
Why the 2020 election is unprecedented [Video]

Why the 2020 election is unprecedented

As a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records comes to a close, Reuters Polling Editor Chris Kahn explains what makes this presidential election unlike any other.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:24Published
Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas [Video]

Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas

A federal judge in Texas on Monday struck down a controversial bid by Republicans to throw out more than 120,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:43Published

Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish [Video]

A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish

[NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden traded barbs on Monday and exhorted last-minute voters to turn out as they stumped in battleground states on the final day of a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:48Published

President Trump and Joe Biden hit key states in final campaign stops

Both presidential candidates are filling their schedules with campaign stops in key states Monday....
CBS News - Published Also reported by •euronews•SBS•FOXNews.com


Biden And Trump Make Final Push With Focus On Swing States

President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden continue to meet voters across swing states...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •CBS News


The closing strategy: A look at Biden and Trump's day of campaigning before the election

It’s the biggest battleground map in recent presidential elections – with roughly 12 swing states...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •SBS



Presidential Candidates Make Final Campaign Stops On Eve Of Election Day [Video]

Presidential Candidates Make Final Campaign Stops On Eve Of Election Day

Natalie Brand reports on President Trump and former VP Biden campaign in battleground states before Election Day (11-2-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:45Published
Candidates Make Final Push For Votes Ahead Of Election Day [Video]

Candidates Make Final Push For Votes Ahead Of Election Day

With less than 24 hours until Election Day 2020, candidates are working to get support from voters in the Battleground states. Jasmine Viel reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:07Published
Final Push In Minnesota On Behalf Of Presidential Candidates [Video]

Final Push In Minnesota On Behalf Of Presidential Candidates

Both campaigns see Minnesota as a state they can win tomorrow, David Schuman reports (1:52). WCCO 4 News At 5 - November 2, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:52Published