Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states
Obama compares Trump to a 'two-bit dictator' Former President Barack Obama is criticizing President Donald Trump for casting doubt on the results of Tuesday's upcoming election, likening him to strongmen..
32 minutes ago
Reaction on Trump threat to fire Dr. Fauci There was strong reaction Monday to a comment by President Donald Trump at a rally, suggesting he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday's election, as the..
1 hour ago
Biden pitches to Pittsburgh's Black voters Joe Biden is telling Black voters in Pittsburgh to turn out to help him win the all-important state of Pennsylvania. Speaking at an outdoor rally in Homewood,..
1 hour ago
A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish [NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden traded barbs on Monday and exhorted last-minute voters to turn out as they stumped in battleground states on the final day of a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records. Lisa Bernhard produced this report. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:48 Published on January 1, 1970
Both presidential candidates are filling their schedules with campaign stops in key states Monday....
President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden continue to meet voters across swing states...
It’s the biggest battleground map in recent presidential elections – with roughly 12 swing states...
