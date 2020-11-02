Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are making a final push to sway over voters in battleground states, on the eve of Election Day.

A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish [NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden traded barbs on Monday and exhorted last-minute voters to turn out as they stumped in battleground states on the final day of a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas A federal judge in Texas on Monday struck down a controversial bid by Republicans to throw out more than 120,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston. Gavino Garay reports.

Why the 2020 election is unprecedented As a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records comes to a close, Reuters Polling Editor Chris Kahn explains what makes this presidential election unlike any other.

Joe Biden is telling Black voters in Pittsburgh to turn out to help him win the all-important state of Pennsylvania. Speaking at an outdoor rally in Homewood,..

There was strong reaction Monday to a comment by President Donald Trump at a rally, suggesting he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday's election, as the..

The sustained effort by President Trump, members of his cabinet and other officials to use the powers of incumbency has gone far beyond anything done by his..

President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. barnstormed through battleground states, concluding an extraordinary campaign conducted amid a health crisis and deep..

Former President Barack Obama is criticizing President Donald Trump for casting doubt on the results of Tuesday's upcoming election, likening him to strongmen..

President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden continue to meet voters across swing states...

Both presidential candidates are filling their schedules with campaign stops in key states Monday....