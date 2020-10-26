Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

If passed, what will Prop. 207 fund?

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:07s - Published
If passed, what will Prop. 207 fund?
Opponents point out money won't be for K-12 education.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hustle Fund, a pre-seed firm, closes $30M for a new fund

Hustle Fund, a pre-seed fund built by former operators and founders, has raised $30 million for a new...
TechCrunch - Published

The Funded: Private equity firm Thoma Bravo raises record $22.8B

The $17.8 billion for its flagship buyout fund is the biggest-ever raised by a tech-focused private...
bizjournals - Published

FCC Established 5G Fund for Rural America to Speed 5G Deployment

WebProNews FCC Established 5G Fund for Rural America to Speed 5G Deployment The Federal...
WebProNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

India's economy is moving faster than economists' anticipation: DEA Secretary [Video]

India's economy is moving faster than economists' anticipation: DEA Secretary

Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said that India's economy is moving much faster than it was anticipated by economists. Bajaj further mentioned the International Monetary Fund..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published
Cooking class supports COVID-19 relief fund [Video]

Cooking class supports COVID-19 relief fund

Cooking class supports COVID-19 relief fund

Credit: WTHIPublished
Black Voters Matter fund host motorcade in Okolona [Video]

Black Voters Matter fund host motorcade in Okolona

The Black Voters Matter fund hosted a motorcade to encourage the community to get out and vote.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished