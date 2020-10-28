Lauderdale County probate judge prepares for election day

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

That many will cast tomorrow on election day.

Waay31's breken terry spoke with a lauderdale county probate judge about changes people can expect when polls open at 7 a.m.

Tuesday.

Breken?

One of the big things this year will be the electronic poll books which is basically your way to check in and the machine will scan your photo id.

Then it's time to vote.

Motlow- this time were introducing the electronic poll books so that's been some extra work we don't normally have but i think they will work really well.

Plus every polling location will have hand sanitizer, plastic partitions and other safety measures in place.

Motlow said this year they set a record with 5,700 absentee ballots.

Motlow- for the absentee we would normally have one tabulator and five workers processing the ballots but for this election were going to have three machines and 15 workers so that we can ensure they are all counted by tomorrow night.

Motlow said to keep the voting process running smoothly people should look at the six amendments on the ballots too.

Motlow- go ahead and decide how you're going to vote on those before you get there tomorrow that will help speed up the process.

That will help us from getting our polling places clogged.

If you get there tomorrow it is too late to ask someone what they think about the amendment or how to vote.

We frequently get voters asking our poll workers about the amendments or wanting them to explain them.

Our poll workers can't do that on election day they can't give you any information to sway you one way or another.

There are two local amendments on the ballot for lauderdale and franklin counties which basically say someone isn't liable for using deadly force at a church to defend others.

The reason why the whole state gets to vote on this is because when this came up for a vote in the legislature some lawmakers opposed these laws for the two counties.

