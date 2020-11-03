Fight against voter intimidation ramps up ahead of Election Day

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 1 day ago

Local civil rights groups are calling on elected officials to help after reports of voter intimidation in springfield this follows a trump rally yesterday that drew criticism -- after some attendees reportedly followed voters to the ballot box.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome is live in the studio with our continued team coverage representatives from multiple civil rights groups including the rural organizing project, the lawyer's committee for civil righs under law, and the american civil liberties union wrote letters to state officials ---- begging them to protect our elections they met today to discuss multiple reports of bullying and intimidation at the ballot boxes.

For example... some voters said they were harassed just yesterday during a trump rally at lively park in springfield.

They say people were wearing "militia gear" & and asking people where they were going.

And they're asking that officials protect these boxes... by alerting people of alternate places to vote -- and staffing volunteers to protect them instead of police who they say are intimidating as well it can look like questioning, disrupting, yelling, physically obstructing your ability to vote.

We ask that you continue to document as much as possible what you're seeing -- any identifying factors."

Voter intimidation can also be loitering watchfully near voters while visibly carrying a firearm, violent behavior inside or outside a ballot dropoff location, blocking a ballot dropoff location, confronting voters while wearing military-style or official-looking uniforms voter intimidation is a felony inoregon punishable by up to 5 years in prison ... to report voter intimidation you can call the voter protection hotline at 866 our vote reporting live in the studio emma