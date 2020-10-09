Sheriff Paul Penzone faces challenge from Jerry Sheridan in MCSO race
Allegations fly in final days of Maricopa County Sheriff's raceWith just days to go until the election, new controversies are popping up in the race for Maricopa County sheriff.
Penzone, Sheridan appeared in televised Maricopa Co. Sheriff debate FridayThe two candidates for Maricopa County sheriff accuse each other of lacking leadership during a televised debate Friday.
Jerry Sheridan, who once served as MSCO's chief deputy, says he'll restore moraleIn the 2020 Maricopa County Sheriff's race, Jerry Sheridan, the chief deputy in former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's administration, has tried to separate himself from his old boss without alienating his core..