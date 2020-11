"Biden Barn' serves as campaign backdrop in rural Pennsylvania Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 05:05s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 05:05s - Published "Biden Barn' serves as campaign backdrop in rural Pennsylvania A property owner in Ephrata, Pennsylvania offered his barn, which has been painted with a Joe Biden presidential campaign logo, for a "Veterans for Biden" volunteer event headlined by Doug Emhoff, the 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Joe Biden To Visit Philadelphia On Sunday



We're now in the final lap of campaign 2020, and Pennsylvania is the backdrop. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:26 Published 2 days ago