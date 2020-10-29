Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
What happens in an Electoral College tie?
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
What happens in an Electoral College tie?
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:50s - Published
2 minutes ago
What happens in an Electoral College tie?
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Electoral College Tie Could Lead to a President Pelosi
There is some speculation about what would happen if there is a tie in the Electoral College vote,...
Newsmax - Published
4 days ago
What happens if there is a tie in the Electoral College vote?
With the 2020 presidential election less than a week away, many are speculating about what would...
FOXNews.com - Published
4 days ago
Also reported by •
CBS News
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Coronavirus disease 2019
Democratic Party
Pennsylvania
Republican Party
Florida
Texas
Johnny Depp
Anthony Fauci
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Vienna Shooting
Giants
Hurricane Eta
Austria
Jeannie Mai
WORTH WATCHING
A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish
SCOTUS Allows Longer Deadlines for Absentee Ballots in North Carolina and Pennsylvania
Ex-Republicans turned off by Trump organize for Biden
Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas