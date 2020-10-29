Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What happens in an Electoral College tie?

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:50s - Published
What happens in an Electoral College tie?
What happens in an Electoral College tie?

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Electoral College Tie Could Lead to a President Pelosi

There is some speculation about what would happen if there is a tie in the Electoral College vote,...
Newsmax - Published

What happens if there is a tie in the Electoral College vote?

With the 2020 presidential election less than a week away, many are speculating about what would...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News



Tweets about this