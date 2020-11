TruthShinesEventually RT @NationalAction: We've teamed up with @Lyft to get people to the polls & drop box locations in Florida, Georgia, & North Carolina! Cl… 50 seconds ago

Christine Parker Need a ride to the polls? 🗳 The following Lyft codes will EACH give you $25, and you don't have to be a new user!… https://t.co/oY7Lpl4Lnv 1 minute ago

Grace Elyse RT @NHYouthMovement: Need a ride to the polls for #ElectionDay? We've got you if you’re in a college town! Use your college's link below to… 3 minutes ago

Sharky 🦋 RT @chelllssseeea: SWING STATE VOTERS: Need a ride to the polls tomorrow? Here’s $30 off a Lyft on Election Day! #SwingState2020 #SwingLef… 5 minutes ago

Jennifer RT @votolatino: Hey! If you need a ride to the polls tomorrow... WE GOT YOU! Text "LYFT" to 73179 to claim your free ride* to the polls.… 6 minutes ago

Laura Sullivan RT @NJ_ISJ: Need a ride to the polls? Use code NAACPVOTE2020 valued at $25 in ride credits when you book your LYFT until 11:59 PM Tuesday.… 7 minutes ago

space witch 🍂 but pumpkin spice RT @HalaAyala: Pass it on.... Hey Virginia, need a free ride to vote tomorrow? Well @vademocrats have your back! Thank you to VADems a… 7 minutes ago