Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Green Bay mayor gives final pre-election update

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Green Bay mayor gives final pre-election update

Green Bay mayor gives final pre-election update

Green Bay mayor Eric Genrich said high early voter turnout could mean less congestion at the polls on Election Day.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Free Bus Rides Through Election Day [Video]

Free Bus Rides Through Election Day

In an effort to encourage voter turnout, Marin Transit is offering free local transit rides county-wide on all fixed routes through Election Day. CBSN Bay Area's Gianna Franco has more.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:34Published
East Bay Voters Cast Their Ballots A Day Early To Avoid Lines [Video]

East Bay Voters Cast Their Ballots A Day Early To Avoid Lines

Devin Fehely reports on voters in the East Bay turning in their ballots ahead of Election Day (11-2-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:34Published
NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

NBC 26 weather forecast

The winds will be dying down tonight with lows around the freezing mark. Tomorrow will be even milder with highs in the upper-50s to mid 60s. It will be a little breezy though. 60s get here on..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:44Published