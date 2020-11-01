Video Credit: KHSL - Published 4 minutes ago

Even all the way up to Election Day.

The impacts of the coronavirus pandemic continue to impact our lives.

Coronavirus pandemic plays part in how people will vote for the next president

All cope with the impacts of this pandemic on our own lives -- how has it shaped our political ideals?

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live in shasta county, ana is this crisis impacting voters?

It is hayley.

Some believe the president is getting a handle on the pandemic but others are worried and want new leadership.

Trt:11 cynthia snyder lives in redding if this is the best that he can do, then he is not a fit leader.

A fit leader would've recognized in january that this is something serious, this is something that needs to be addressed.

((butt to)) take sot* trt:11 doug parent lives in redding people don't understand that the pandemic is not the only thing he has to worry about.

It's a big thing, don't get me wrong.

But i think he's being a real manager.

One first time voter tells action news now coronavirus concerns are a main reason behind her candidate choice.

Take sot* trt:08 samantha finch first-time voter i came to vote this year because i think it's really important to vote especially with how things are going.

Ana stand u* trt:10 ana torrea atorreanews behind me you can see a line of people waiting over there.

They've been waiting out here because they want to make sure their ballots and their votes count.

Several those voters told me they have faith in the president.

Take sot* trt:05 richard moore lives in redding i think he is the right man for the job to cleanup what he started and let's give him a change you know?

Take sot* trt:16 doug parent lives in redding i still think trump is our best hope in solving this simply because he's not doing an emotional thing out there.

He's behind the scenes trying to accomplish something but others don't agree... take sot* trt:11 samantha finch first-time voter i don't think trump has handled it very well, i don't think we should've gone into a complete lockdown of the county, i think the cdc should've started doing the testing and believe a change of leadership is needed.

The shasta county office of elections is open from 7am to 8pm tomorrown.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

Shasta election leaders say if you haven't mailed your ballot yet you should drop it off in person to make sure it gets counted.

Emotions