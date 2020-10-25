Global  
 

Barack Obama says voters have the power in the US election

Duration: 01:00s
Former President Barack Obama told a rally in Georgia that voters 'have thepower to change America'.

During his speech, Mr Obama also criticised DonaldTrump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.


Obama compares Trump to a 'two-bit dictator'

 Former President Barack Obama is criticizing President Donald Trump for casting doubt on the results of Tuesday's upcoming election, likening him to strongmen..
A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish [Video]

A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish

[NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden traded barbs on Monday and exhorted last-minute voters to turn out as they stumped in battleground states on the final day of a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Obama slams Trump for 'second-term plan' to 'fire Fauci' [Video]

Obama slams Trump for 'second-term plan' to 'fire Fauci'

Campaigning for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Atlanta Monday, former U.S. President Barack Obama slammed U.S. President Donald Trump, saying his campaign’s 2020 election "closing argument" was to "fire Dr. Fauci."

Obama sinks three-pointer while in Mich. for rally

 Barack Obama tweeted a video Saturday of the former president sinking a three-pointer at a school gymnasium in Flint, Michigan. He and Democratic presidential..
37-yr-old man from Hyderabad killed in Georgia [Video]

37-yr-old man from Hyderabad killed in Georgia

A 37-year-old man, Mohammed Arif Mohiuddin from Hyderabad was killed in United States's Georgia on November 01. Speaking to ANI, wife of victim, Mehnaz Fathima said, "Me and my father wants to travel to the US for conducting his final rites there."

'Non-scalable' White House fence, military on standby: Police anticipate election protests

 Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Oregon in particular are at risk for increased militia activity, according to a recent study.
Cardi B Dismisses Divorce from Offset

 Cardi B wants the court to know what she's already made clear -- she and Offset are good again ... and she's calling off the divorce. Cardi's filed docs in..
Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states [Video]

Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are making a final push to sway over voters in battleground states, on the eve of Election Day.

Undeterred by Coronavirus Pandemic, Americans Prepare to Render Verdict on Trump

 President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. barnstormed through battleground states, concluding an extraordinary campaign conducted amid a health crisis and deep..
Undeterred by Pandemic, Americans Prepare to Render Verdict on Trump

 President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. barnstormed through battleground states, concluding an extraordinary campaign conducted amid a health crisis and deep..
Obama: GA 'you have the power to change America'

Former President Barack Obama headed to Georgia on Monday on the last full day of campaigning before...
Will.i.am hopes 'LOVE' will drive voters to the polls

Will.i.am hopes 'LOVE' will drive voters to the polls (CNN)Twelve years ago, it was Will.i.am's star-studded spoken word video "Yes We Can" that provided...
Obama, Biden Accuse Trump Of Massive ‘Screw-Up’ In Handling Of COVID Pandemic

Former US president Barack Obama and his vice president Joe Biden, the current Democratic candidate...
