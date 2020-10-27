Global  
 

Shasta County Office of Elections changing up voting set up on Election Day

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
California is just hours away from opening the polls.

But the pandemic is changing what the voting polls will look like.

### new at 6 - we're 13 hours from polls opening in california.

But in light of the pandemic - what will that look like?

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live in redding.

What are they doing differently ana?

They're changing the set up of the polls here at the shasta county election office.

Take a look at this.

This is what people can expect if they're planning to head down here to vote in person.

Voting booths are set up outside and spaced apart.

The voting tabultors will also be outdoors.

The shasta county office of elections tells action news now, this set up allows people to vote safely during the pandemic.

In order to keep folks safe while their casting their ballots, we're actually voting outside today and tomorrow, we also did that on saturday.

Obviously, with the lines and the high interest in this election we want to keep folks socially distance and allow lots of fresh air.

The shasta county office of elections is partnering with the shasta arts council to livestream all the election activities.

The shasta county office of elections says: today they've seen more than 500 people come and vote.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

The shasta county office of elections will be open tomorrow at 7 a-m.

###




