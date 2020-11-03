Africa is a sleeping giant -- I'm trying to wake it up | Adeola Fayehun

Global  
 

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 07:09s
"Africa is like a sleeping giant," says journalist and satirist Adeola Fayehun at the beginning of this hilarious, incisive talk.

"The truth is I am trying to wake up this giant.

That's why I air the dirty laundry of those in charge." Follow along as she roasts corrupt African officials and shows why the continent already has all it needs to take its rightful place on the world stage -- if only leaders would start taking responsibility.


