Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Snow returns to Boonville

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Snow returns to Boonville

Snow returns to Boonville

Residents say after a summer of being cooped up, this snow is just what the doctor ordered.

Clean off your car.

Taking a little extra time on the roads to make sure you get to your destination safely.

We headed out to boonville earlier tonight and ran into some youngsters out shopping for their mother.

They tell us after a summer of being cooped up, this snow is just what the doctor ordered.

"this was a crappy summer, but now it's going to be a really nice winter, and i like it to play in it and jump in it."

"i like it.

What's good about it?

I riding my sled in it."

&lt;"yeah, i love snow.

Cuz i get to make angels and all that.

And my brother pulls me on the sled.

Well that's nice of him.

It's fun."

Enjoy it while you can kids.

According to our meteorologists temperatures are going to warm up over the next few days and that means all that snow is going to melt.

Snow days or remote day?

As the pandemic has




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mostly cloudy Tuesday, staying dry throughout the day [Video]

Mostly cloudy Tuesday, staying dry throughout the day

Rain returns tonight, but the heaviest precipitation should track north of the area. Less than 0.25" of rain is possible here in southeast Wisconsin. A few inches of snow is likely in northern..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:55Published
Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s tonight under mostly clear skies and calm winds. Monday will be another cool day with highs in the lower 40s and a west wind around 5 to 10 mph. Clouds will be..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:23Published
Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - Friday 10/16/20 [Video]

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - Friday 10/16/20

Sunshine Returns Saturday but Becoming Windy

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 03:28Published