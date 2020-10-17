Snow returns to Boonville

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 7 minutes ago

Residents say after a summer of being cooped up, this snow is just what the doctor ordered.

Clean off your car.

Taking a little extra time on the roads to make sure you get to your destination safely.

We headed out to boonville earlier tonight and ran into some youngsters out shopping for their mother.

"this was a crappy summer, but now it's going to be a really nice winter, and i like it to play in it and jump in it."

"i like it.

What's good about it?

I riding my sled in it."

"yeah, i love snow.

Cuz i get to make angels and all that.

And my brother pulls me on the sled.

Well that's nice of him.

It's fun."

Enjoy it while you can kids.

According to our meteorologists temperatures are going to warm up over the next few days and that means all that snow is going to melt.

