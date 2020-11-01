Lady Gaga campaigns for Biden

Lady Gaga joins Joe Biden on the campaign trail as U.S. election looms



Lady Gaga gave presidential hopeful Joe Biden an election eve boost on Monday when she urged supporters to vote for him at a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 2 hours ago

Lady Gaga fires back at Trump Campaign labeling her an 'anti-fracking activist'



Lady Gaga’s plan to support Democratic candidate Joe Biden has riled up Donald Trump and his campaign. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 2 hours ago