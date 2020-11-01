Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lady Gaga campaigns for Biden

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Lady Gaga campaigns for Biden

Lady Gaga campaigns for Biden

Performer Lady Gaga joined Joe Biden on the campaign trail in Western Pennsylvania on the eve of the US presidential election.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump Campaign Goes After Biden for Campaigning in PA With ‘Anti-Fracking Activist Lady Gaga’

Trump Campaign Goes After Biden for Campaigning in PA With ‘Anti-Fracking Activist Lady Gaga’ *Joe Biden* will be joined on the campaign trail Monday in Pittsburgh by *Lady Gaga*.
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


Lady Gaga Joins Joe Biden in Pittsburgh for Final Day of Campaigning Before Election Day

Lady Gaga is officially by Joe Biden‘s side on the final day of campaigning before election day!...
Just Jared - Published

Lady Gaga Responds to Backlash for Wearing 'Country Clothes' While Encouraging People in Swing States to Vote

Lady Gaga posted a video over the weekend in which she wore camouflage clothing and popped open a...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lady Gaga joins Joe Biden on the campaign trail as U.S. election looms [Video]

Lady Gaga joins Joe Biden on the campaign trail as U.S. election looms

Lady Gaga gave presidential hopeful Joe Biden an election eve boost on Monday when she urged supporters to vote for him at a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Lady Gaga fires back at Trump Campaign labeling her an 'anti-fracking activist' [Video]

Lady Gaga fires back at Trump Campaign labeling her an 'anti-fracking activist'

Lady Gaga’s plan to support Democratic candidate Joe Biden has riled up Donald Trump and his campaign.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Joe Biden Holds Drive-In Rally At Heinz Field Featuring Lady Gaga [Video]

Joe Biden Holds Drive-In Rally At Heinz Field Featuring Lady Gaga

Supporters came out for Joe Biden's campaign rally at Heinz Field with just hours to go until the polls opened; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:11Published