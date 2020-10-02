Global  
 

Lady Gaga campaigns for Biden

Video Credit: BBC World News - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Lady Gaga campaigns for Biden

Lady Gaga campaigns for Biden

Performer Lady Gaga joined Joe Biden on the campaign trail in Western Pennsylvania on the eve of the US presidential election.


Trump Campaign Goes After Biden for Campaigning in PA With 'Anti-Fracking Activist Lady Gaga'

Trump Campaign Goes After Biden for Campaigning in PA With 'Anti-Fracking Activist Lady Gaga' Joe Biden will be joined on the campaign trail Monday in Pittsburgh by Lady Gaga.
Lady Gaga Joins Joe Biden in Pittsburgh for Final Day of Campaigning Before Election Day

Lady Gaga is officially by Joe Biden's side on the final day of campaigning before election day!
Lady Gaga finds mention in campaign speeches as Donald Trump, Joe Biden prepare for final push

Donald Trump slams Joe Biden as latter ropes in Lady Gaga for a rally in Pittsburgh.
Joe Biden Holds Drive-In Rally At Heinz Field Featuring Lady Gaga

Joe Biden Holds Drive-In Rally At Heinz Field Featuring Lady Gaga

Supporters came out for Joe Biden's campaign rally at Heinz Field with just hours to go until the polls opened; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Jill Biden Campaigns In New Hampshire, Wishes President Trump And First Lady Well After Their Coronavirus Diagnosis

Jill Biden Campaigns In New Hampshire, Wishes President Trump And First Lady Well After Their Coronavirus Diagnosis

Jill Biden hit the campaign trail in Manchester, New Hampshire after she tested negative for coronavirus.

