Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jackson County emergency officials provide updates on Almeda, South Obenchain Fire recovery efforts

Video Credit: KDRV - Published
Jackson County emergency officials provide updates on Almeda, South Obenchain Fire recovery efforts

Jackson County emergency officials provide updates on Almeda, South Obenchain Fire recovery efforts

Officials from the Jackson County Emergency Operations Center provided updates on recovery efforts for the Almeda and South Obenchain Fires during a press conference Monday afternoon.

In tonight's firewatch, jackson county emergency officials provided new updates on recovery efforts for the almeda and obenchain fires.

Officials say there are currently four thousand, three-hundred and seventy-two people registered for fema assistance.

Officials say registration numbers are improving, but there are still concerns about residents not applying for the help they need.

They say some residents are worried they're not eligible for assistance, and therefore don't apply.

Officials say the services are free, so you should take advantage of them.

"it is worth your effort if you have been damaged.

Thus far, to date, fema has provided grants through the individual and households program totaling $17,229 million, of which $13, 882 million if for housing assistance, and $3.4 million is for other assistance."

If you still need to register, you can go to disaster assistance dot g-o-v.

You can




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fire officials report no growth at East Troublesome Fire since snowstorm hit Sunday [Video]

Fire officials report no growth at East Troublesome Fire since snowstorm hit Sunday

Fire officials announced Wednesday morning that the East Troublesome Fire hasn't increased in size since a snowstorm hit the area on Sunday.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:33Published
Group's efforts to help fire victims grows into something bigger [Video]

Group's efforts to help fire victims grows into something bigger

A group of friends small donation drive for Grand Lake victims of the East Troublesome Fire has turned into something much larger, thanks to the kindness of the community.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:22Published
Snow, firefighting efforts help lift evacuation orders for East Troublesome Fire near Grand Lake [Video]

Snow, firefighting efforts help lift evacuation orders for East Troublesome Fire near Grand Lake

As much as a foot of snow fell on parts of the East Troublesome Fire over the weekend. That much-needed moisture from the storm, combined with firefighting efforts has led the fire management team to..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:56Published