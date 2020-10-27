Jackson County emergency officials provide updates on Almeda, South Obenchain Fire recovery efforts

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 1 week ago

Officials from the Jackson County Emergency Operations Center provided updates on recovery efforts for the Almeda and South Obenchain Fires during a press conference Monday afternoon.

In tonight's firewatch, jackson county emergency officials provided new updates on recovery efforts for the almeda and obenchain fires.

Officials say there are currently four thousand, three-hundred and seventy-two people registered for fema assistance.

Officials say registration numbers are improving, but there are still concerns about residents not applying for the help they need.

They say some residents are worried they're not eligible for assistance, and therefore don't apply.

Officials say the services are free, so you should take advantage of them.

"it is worth your effort if you have been damaged.

Thus far, to date, fema has provided grants through the individual and households program totaling $17,229 million, of which $13, 882 million if for housing assistance, and $3.4 million is for other assistance."

If you still need to register, you can go to disaster assistance dot g-o-v.

You can