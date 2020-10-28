MP by-polls: Voters queue up at polling booth in Gwalior

Global  
 

Voters arrived at a polling booth on November 03 in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior to cast their vote for the by-elections of the state Assembly constituency.

Voting will be held on 28 Assembly seats of the state.

The BJP currently has 107 MLAs, while the Congress has 87 legislators in the House.

The counting of votes for the by-polls will be on November 10.


