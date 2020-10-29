DECISION 2020: What you need to know for Election Day

President Trump weighs in on SCOTUS decisionPresident Trump spoke out on the Supreme Courts decision to allow ballots to arrive past election day. The President says it is ridiculous.
Donald Trump preparing for legal challenges over absentee ballotsUS President Donald Trump says he is preparing to legally challenge thecounting of mail and absentee votes after a Supreme Court decision. Mr Trumpsaid: "I think it's terrible when we can't know the..
COVID-19 vaccine trial progressing with help from Valley participantsAmerica's attention is on Election Day right now, but an equally impactful decision is happening behind the scenes with COVID-19 vaccines.