Post Election Investing

Gabe Rockers from Edward Jones joins Jodie to discuss how the 2020 election results might effect your investments.

C1 >> an entire year now.

What the election would do to our investments.

Joining us is gabe rocker.

>> thank you for having me.

>> so how much will the election affect our investment?

>> great question, probably not nearly as much as i think our polarized mind set and partisan nature might lead the average investor to think.

The election data results don't determine the market success.

Obviously every time you have an election, you can get a varied outcome with the white house.

Variance in congress.

And historically, the market performed at a good rate and periodically a bad rate under all those different options.

To specifically think there is a right political make up or right political outcome to drive higher or more successful performance in the market would be a misnomer and be a false thought.

>> okay.

So what would have to adjust our investments in the tax rate changes do occur?

>> great question.

Yeah, people do need to be mindful that different politicians and different parties have different policies specifics and policies.

A revision with the change to the policies could most certainly bring or require an investor to change what is going on with the investment strategy.

And many times, capital gains rates have changed.

So yes to your question, be ready for those kind of different changes to impact your portfolio and make those adjustments when that happens.

>> what principles should we follow since the elections won't affect them.

>> one is to invest for your goal.

Think about what you're trying to accomplish with your money and build a solid assess mix of stocks and bonds and mutual funds both fixed income and equity instruments that allow your money to perform at a sufficient level to reach those goals.

If i'm thinking about the investing in the principles that drive our market.

It's usually the fundamentals of our economy.

That will be what's going on with regulatory policy.

What is going on with tax policy.

What might be going on with the interest rate environment for the money supply.

So we want to be mindful of all of the factors that equate to driving a better market.

But really put our focus on our goals and invest appropriately towards the




