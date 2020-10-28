Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 minutes ago

U.S. Senate candidates in Tennessee make final stops before Election Day

Tennessee, voters have numerous races to decide tomorrow, including the u-s senate.

News 12's dorothy sherman has more from the candidates.

Dorothy sherman: "as time dwindles down, u.s. senate candidates find themselves giving their final push before election day to encourage their voters to go to the polls."

Bill hagerty: "i'm feeling very good about where we're positioned for election day here, but i'm not taking anything for granted.

I'm getting out and working hard for every single vote i can earn here in tennessee."

Republican u.s. senate candidate bill hagerty spends monday in west tennessee then over to east tennessee campaigning with u.s. senator marsha blackburn.

U.s. sen.

Marsha blackburn: "we're making certain that every possible vote gets in that ballot box."

Hagerty beat out dr. sethi manny in the republican primary and was endorsed by president trump early on.

The businessman is former u.s. ambassador to japan in the trump administration.

Bill hagerty: "are we going to be for the freedoms that have made our nation the most exceptional nation in the world?

Are we going to allow to allow our nation to be pushed to socialism?

Tennesseans clearly are moving in the direction of freedom and opportunity.

That's what my message has been all about."

The democratic senate candidate running against hagerty is marquita bradshaw.

Bradshaw made a stop in chattanooga over the weekend.

She is an activist with an environmental justice background and has received endorsements for folks including bernie sanders and elizabeth warren.

Manager ken taylor: "most people thought that she didn't have a chance with that.

She definitely won that and i think even when she won the primary and moved into the general there was still a lot of people who said 'you know what, she can't win.'

But i think that her efforts, the strongest field game that this state has seen from a progressive and modern times that tennessee is a battle ground state.

Once again people are going to wake the day after election day to a huge surprise with marquita bradshaw being the winner."

The two are vying for republican senator lamar alexander's seat, who is not seeking re-election.

Dorothy sherman: "in hamilton county, dorothy sherman, news 12 now."