MP by-polls: BJP candidate Imarti Devi casts her vote

MP bypolls: 'BJP leaders are saleable, voters of MP aren't', says Kamal Nath



Congress leader Kamal Nath took a sharp jibe at BJP ahead of MP bypolls. The former MP CM said that their leaders may be salable but voters of MP aren't. "This government was made with buying and selling. But I know that people of MP will give them a befitting reply. They don't know that their leaders may be salable but MP voters aren't," he said. On Friday, Election Commission revoked the star campaigner status of Kamal Nath over repeated violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Recently, Kamal Nath referred to BJP's Imarti Devi as an 'item' in a poll rally, sparking a row. Imarti Devi is contesting the byelections on BJP ticket from Dabra. Bypolls to 28 seats in MP is scheduled to take place on November 3. The byelection results are slated to be declared on November 10.

Credit: HT Digital Content