MP by-polls: BJP candidate Imarti Devi casts her vote

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath on November 01 again clarified his remarks wherein he referred BJP leader Imarti Devi as 'item' and said it wasn't to insult anyone and I told earlier that I regret it. He said, "I have been in the Lok Sabha for so many years, our seat comes on which it is written, item number-1, number-2, number-3, I am familiar with this language. I did not say anything to insult anyone and I regret that."
Congress leader Kamal Nath took a sharp jibe at BJP ahead of MP bypolls. The former MP CM said that their leaders may be salable but voters of MP aren't. "This government was made with buying and selling. But I know that people of MP will give them a befitting reply. They don't know that their leaders may be salable but MP voters aren't," he said. On Friday, Election Commission revoked the star campaigner status of Kamal Nath over repeated violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Recently, Kamal Nath referred to BJP's Imarti Devi as an 'item' in a poll rally, sparking a row. Imarti Devi is contesting the byelections on BJP ticket from Dabra. Bypolls to 28 seats in MP is scheduled to take place on November 3. The byelection results are slated to be declared on November 10.
Voters arrived at a polling booth on November 03 in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior to cast their vote for the by-elections of the state Assembly constituency. Voting will be held on 28 Assembly seats of the state. The BJP currently has 107 MLAs, while the Congress has 87 legislators in the House. The counting of votes for the by-polls will be on November 10.
Voting began for by-polls in 54 Assembly seats across 10 states on November 03. A total of 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 8 in Gujarat, 7 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka and Jharkhand, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Haryana going to polls today. The counting of votes for the by-polls will be on November 10.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that his thought process is clear, he has chosen the path of public service and not of politics. Scindia asserted, he is not..
