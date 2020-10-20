Global  
 

MP by-polls: BJP candidate Imarti Devi casts her vote

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:01s
Madhya Pradesh by-polls elections are underway on Nov 03.

BJP candidate for Dabra constituency, Imarti Devi visited temple before casting her vote.

She cast her vote today at the polling booth number 219.

Voting is being held held on 28 Assembly seats of the state.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Imarti Devi Indian politician

Kamal Nath adamant his 'item' remark referred to Parliament's agenda lists [Video]

Kamal Nath adamant his 'item' remark referred to Parliament's agenda lists

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath on November 01 again clarified his remarks wherein he referred BJP leader Imarti Devi as 'item' and said it wasn't to insult anyone and I told earlier that I regret it. He said, "I have been in the Lok Sabha for so many years, our seat comes on which it is written, item number-1, number-2, number-3, I am familiar with this language. I did not say anything to insult anyone and I regret that."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published
MP bypolls: 'BJP leaders are saleable, voters of MP aren't', says Kamal Nath [Video]

MP bypolls: 'BJP leaders are saleable, voters of MP aren't', says Kamal Nath

Congress leader Kamal Nath took a sharp jibe at BJP ahead of MP bypolls. The former MP CM said that their leaders may be salable but voters of MP aren't. "This government was made with buying and selling. But I know that people of MP will give them a befitting reply. They don't know that their leaders may be salable but MP voters aren't," he said. On Friday, Election Commission revoked the star campaigner status of Kamal Nath over repeated violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Recently, Kamal Nath referred to BJP's Imarti Devi as an 'item' in a poll rally, sparking a row. Imarti Devi is contesting the byelections on BJP ticket from Dabra. Bypolls to 28 seats in MP is scheduled to take place on November 3. The byelection results are slated to be declared on November 10.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:50Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Polls: JP Nadda urges people to vote in large numbers

 Besides Bihar assembly polls, voting is underway for byelections to 54 assembly constituencies in 10 states including 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP is..
IndiaTimes
MP by-polls: Voters queue up at polling booth in Gwalior [Video]

MP by-polls: Voters queue up at polling booth in Gwalior

Voters arrived at a polling booth on November 03 in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior to cast their vote for the by-elections of the state Assembly constituency. Voting will be held on 28 Assembly seats of the state. The BJP currently has 107 MLAs, while the Congress has 87 legislators in the House. The counting of votes for the by-polls will be on November 10.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh State in central India

Voting begins for by-polls in 54 Assembly seats across 10 states [Video]

Voting begins for by-polls in 54 Assembly seats across 10 states

Voting began for by-polls in 54 Assembly seats across 10 states on November 03. A total of 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 8 in Gujarat, 7 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka and Jharkhand, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Haryana going to polls today. The counting of votes for the by-polls will be on November 10.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

Dabra (Vidhan Sabha constituency)


