COME PLAY Movie - Making a Monster

COME PLAY Movie - Making a Monster Featurette - Now Playing A terrifying new vision in horror awaits.

Come Play is in theaters this Halloween.

Newcomer Azhy Robertson stars as Oliver, a lonely young boy who feels different from everyone else.

Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet.

When a mysterious creature uses Oliver’s devices against him to break into our world, Oliver’s parents (Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen.

The film is produced by The Picture Company for Amblin Partners.