Endorsements Continue To Grow For Biden
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has received dozens of endorsements from news outlets.
President Donald Trump, however, clinched the backing of only six major newspapers.
Such endorsements have typically been made to help undecided voters choose a candidate.
Media endorsements have been pouring in for Biden with the election one day away.
USA Today and Scientific American broke a decades-long tradition to give their nods to Biden