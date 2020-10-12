Global  
 

Air quality remains in 'very poor' category in parts of Delhi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Air quality remains in 'very poor' category in parts of Delhi

Air quality remains in 'very poor' category in parts of Delhi

Air quality continues to deteriorate in the national capital.

No respite for Delhiites, as on November 03 the air quality in parts of Delhi remained in 'very poor' category.

Thick layer of smog enveloped Ghazipur area.


Even before Diwali Delhi-NCR suffocates as AQI level touches 999 mark

 While in Delhi the AQI level was recorded at 874, it exceeded 999 in Noida, whereas in Ghaziabad the AQI level reached 767 mark. Air quality index in Greater..
DNA

Banned pro-Khalistan organisation threatens to disrupt Delhi-London flights, security tightened at IGI Airport

 A senior police official further said that a meeting was held between officials of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Air India, and Delhi International..
DNA
Delhi's IGI Airport receives threat call, security tightens [Video]

Delhi's IGI Airport receives threat call, security tightens

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on November 04 received threat call against two London-bound Air India flights which are scheduled for November 05. Indira Gandhi International Airport, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajeev Ranjan ensured that security has been tightened. Rajeev Ranjan said, "We have got inputs that Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has threatened that two Air India flights scheduled for London tomorrow won't be allowed to operate. We have had a meeting with all the stakeholders. The security has been tightened. This airport is already a sensitive place therefore the security is always ensured here but considering the threat the security has been tightened even more."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published
‘Step-motherly treatment’: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh stages dharna in Delhi [Video]

‘Step-motherly treatment’: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh stages dharna in Delhi

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday launched a dharna here to "save" his state and its farmers with a hard-hitting attack on the Centre, alleging "step-motherly" treatment towards Punjab. Led by Amarinder Singh, all Congress MLAs and MPs from Punjab staged a dharna at Jantar Mantar here. The Punjab chief minister said the Aam Aadmi Party had been "pressured" not to join the dharna as its government in Delhi had not passed amendment bills to protect the farmers. Congress, many other opposition parties, and several farmers organizations have been protesting against the recent farm legislation, alleging that these will harm the interests of farmers and benefit corporates, a claim denied by the government. Congress, many other opposition parties, and several farmers organizations have been protesting against the recent farm legislation, alleging that these will harm the interests of farmers and benefit corporates, a claim denied by the government.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:56Published

Ghazipur, Delhi Ghazipur, Delhi village in Delhi, India

Will ‘odd-even’ return? Delhi Minister answers as air quality remains ‘poor’ [Video]

Will ‘odd-even’ return? Delhi Minister answers as air quality remains ‘poor’

The air quality in Delhi continues to dip with every passing day. From vehicular pollution, to stubble burning in neighbouring states and dust from construction sites, several factors contribute to Delhi’s air quality which is now in the ‘poor’ category. Delhi government has taken several steps to ensure that the air quality does not plummet further. Delhi environment and development minister Gopal Rai was asked whether the state government is considering a return of the ‘odd & even’ scheme as a means to control vehicular pollution. Rai said that ‘odd & even’ is an emergency measure and a decision on that will be taken depending on the situation later. The Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital has already launched a ‘War Against Pollution’ campaign and a tree transplantation policy has also been passed in a recent cabinet meeting. Chief Minister is all set to launch the spraying of anti-stubble burning solution from Ghazipur village on October 13. Watch the full video on the all the latest details on Delhi pollution.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:24Published

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI recorded at 302

Delhi's AQI on Wednesday was recorded at 302 under 'very poor category' as per the Central Pollution...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimesHindu


With worsening air quality, air purifier sales soar in country

With the overall air quality in various parts, particularly Delhi NCR, in the country fluctuating...
Hindu - Published

Air quality to improve in coming days

The air quality in Delhi-NCR recorded a marginal improvement but remained in the “very poor”...
Hindu - Published


Delhiites suffer from 'poor' air quality, Yamuna exudes toxic froth [Video]

Delhiites suffer from 'poor' air quality, Yamuna exudes toxic froth

Delhiites continued to breathe poor air quality. As on November 04, the quality index stood in 'poor' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board. Layer of smog engulfed ITO area. "We are..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published
Indian capital chokes as Punjab burning rages on [Video]

Indian capital chokes as Punjab burning rages on

Satellite images by NASA showed several dense clusters of red and orange dots all over the Indian state of Punjab, indicating the rise in farm fires across the region.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:11Published
Delhi air quality continues to be 'very poor' [Video]

Delhi air quality continues to be 'very poor'

Pollution continues to affect the quality of air in the national capital. Air Quality Index remains in 'very poor' category in parts of Delhi as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. In..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:13Published