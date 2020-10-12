Air quality remains in 'very poor' category in parts of Delhi

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on November 04 received threat call against two London-bound Air India flights which are scheduled for November 05. Indira Gandhi International Airport, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajeev Ranjan ensured that security has been tightened. Rajeev Ranjan said, "We have got inputs that Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has threatened that two Air India flights scheduled for London tomorrow won't be allowed to operate. We have had a meeting with all the stakeholders. The security has been tightened. This airport is already a sensitive place therefore the security is always ensured here but considering the threat the security has been tightened even more."
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday launched a dharna here to "save" his state and its farmers with a hard-hitting attack on the Centre, alleging "step-motherly" treatment towards Punjab. Led by Amarinder Singh, all Congress MLAs and MPs from Punjab staged a dharna at Jantar Mantar here. The Punjab chief minister said the Aam Aadmi Party had been "pressured" not to join the dharna as its government in Delhi had not passed amendment bills to protect the farmers. Congress, many other opposition parties, and several farmers organizations have been protesting against the recent farm legislation, alleging that these will harm the interests of farmers and benefit corporates, a claim denied by the government.
The air quality in Delhi continues to dip with every passing day. From vehicular pollution, to stubble burning in neighbouring states and dust from construction sites, several factors contribute to Delhi’s air quality which is now in the ‘poor’ category. Delhi government has taken several steps to ensure that the air quality does not plummet further. Delhi environment and development minister Gopal Rai was asked whether the state government is considering a return of the ‘odd & even’ scheme as a means to control vehicular pollution. Rai said that ‘odd & even’ is an emergency measure and a decision on that will be taken depending on the situation later. The Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital has already launched a ‘War Against Pollution’ campaign and a tree transplantation policy has also been passed in a recent cabinet meeting. Chief Minister is all set to launch the spraying of anti-stubble burning solution from Ghazipur village on October 13. Watch the full video on the all the latest details on Delhi pollution.
