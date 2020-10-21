2020 Toyota Hilux Driving Video

The new Toyota Hilux, with numerous modifications and improvements in a myriad of elements, from the body to the engine through the chassis, equipment and infotainment technology.

Thus, Hilux 2021 can now be purchased, in a pre-sale format until the first units reach the Spanish market at the end of the year or early 2021.

The new Hilux, an extension of the success story of more than four decades that stars this pick-up thanks to its undeniable values ​​of quality, durability and reliability, presents a renewed design, in which its new front panel stands out, the LED option for headlights and lamps, the new range of alloy wheels and, especially, the new Hilux INVINCIBLE version with an exclusive, powerful and robust image.

Like the 2021 Land Cruiser, the new Hilux is powered by the new 150 kW / 204 hp 2.8D engine, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed Super ECT automatic transmission.

This engine will coexist with the 110 kW / 150 hp 2.4D that Hilux has been running since 2016.