Police hunt gunmen in Vienna streets after ‘terrorist’ attack

A third person has died following a shooting in Vienna which authoritiesbelieve may have an Islamist link. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammertold reporters that two men and a woman have died from their injuries. Asuspected attacker was also shot and killed by police. Mr Nehammer said: “Theattacker sympathised with the militant terrorist group IS.”
Two people have died, several have been injured and seven seriously wounded in a terror attack in Vienna last evening, November 2nd. Gunmen opened fire at 6 locations including near a major synagogue..