Police hunt gunmen in Vienna streets after ‘terrorist’ attack

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Police hunt gunmen in Vienna streets after ‘terrorist’ attack

Police hunt gunmen in Vienna streets after ‘terrorist’ attack

Several suspects armed with rifles opened fire at six locations in the Austrian capital; police operation still ongoing.


Three dead in Vienna terror attack [Video]

Three dead in Vienna terror attack

A third person has died following a shooting in Vienna which authoritiesbelieve may have an Islamist link. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammertold reporters that two men and a woman have died from their injuries. Asuspected attacker was also shot and killed by police. Mr Nehammer said: “Theattacker sympathised with the militant terrorist group IS.”

Vienna shooting: Austria launches manhunt after deadly 'terror' attack

 Austrian police say a "heavily armed" gunman remains on the run after multiple shootings in the city.
At least 1 killed and several wounded in Vienna terror attack

 At least one person was killed in a terror attack in the Austrian capital of Vienna. Several others were wounded, and the alleged attackers were on the run...
Police operation at Vienna synagogue, shots fired

 A large-scale police operation is ongoing at a Vienna synagogue following gunfire today, police in the Austrian capital said."There are several injured persons,"..
Vienna shooting: At least one dead and several injured in 'terrorist' incidents at six locations

One suspect has been shot dead and large swathes of the city centre have been cordoned off as police...
Vienna terror attack: 2 dead as gunmen open fire at public | Oneindia News [Video]

Vienna terror attack: 2 dead as gunmen open fire at public | Oneindia News

Two people have died, several have been injured and seven seriously wounded in a terror attack in Vienna last evening, November 2nd. Gunmen opened fire at 6 locations including near a major synagogue..

Vienna terror attack: Armed police chase down attackers [Video]

Vienna terror attack: Armed police chase down attackers

Footage has emerged of the moments after an armed attack in the Austrian capital Vienna on Monday November 2.

Two dead and 15 wounded in Vienna terror attack on eve of lockdown [Video]

Two dead and 15 wounded in Vienna terror attack on eve of lockdown

Gunmen have opened fire on people enjoying a last evening out in Vienna beforea coronavirus lockdown, in a terror attack that left at least two dead —including one of the attackers — and 15..

