Netherlands metro train has lucky escape from sharp plunge | Oneindia News

In a miraculous escape, a metro train was saved from hurtling to the ground by a whale tail sculpture in the Netherlands.

A metro train crashed through the barriers of the De Ackers metro station near the city of Rotterdam.

But instead of dropping 32 feet to the ground it lodged on the tail fins of a whale scultpure.

