'Customers confused how, which insurance to buy'_ DBS' PK Rath on Covid impact



Related videos from verified sources Kolkata cafe offers 'zip masks' to customers



A Kolkata-based restaurant decided to make the 'new normal' convenient as COVID spread continues. Cafeteria introduced customised masks for its customers. The zip feature in the masks makes it unique... Credit: ANI Duration: 02:35 Published 2 weeks ago Holiday experience closes due to COVID, customers want refunds



The North Pole Experience closed for 2020 due to COVID and customers had to pressure the company into working on a refund policy. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:36 Published 3 weeks ago Bengaluru hotels surviving on cloud kitchens and takeaways as COVID impact their business



Amid COVID-19 pandemic, hotels in Bengaluru city are adopting "cloud kitchens to survive and to keep their business running. Most of the hotels which used to run business with sea of customers are.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:51 Published on September 15, 2020