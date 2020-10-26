BJP Dubbak candidate Raghunandan Rao cast his vote for by-polls

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by police on October 26 after he reached Siddipet where searches were conducted at locations related to BJP's Dubbaka by-poll candidate Raghunandan Rao, and seized Rs 18.67 lakh. BJP workers alleged that police brought money in a bag to plant it at the location. Dubbaka by-poll is scheduled on November 03.
BJP workers created a ruckus after police conducted searches at party candidate Raghunandan Rao's related location in Telangana's Siddipet on October 26, and seized Rs 18.67 lakh. Siddipet Police said the BJP workers snatched over Rs 12 lakh from the seized cash and ran away. Raghunandan Rao is contesting the by-poll from Dubbaka assembly seat. Dubbak by-poll is scheduled on November 03.
BJP is leading in over 20 seats in out of the 28 where bypolls were conducted in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress was ahead in 6 seats according to Election Commission trends at 4 pm. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he was confident of a victory in the bypolls and added that he understands the pulse of the common man by just looking into their eyes. BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also tweeted to congratulate the winning candidates. Scindia also expressed his gratitude to all the devout voters and said that he is confident the winning candidates will be ready for public service and proper development of their constituency. Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accused BJP of ‘selective tampering of EVMs’. MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra hit back saying that a BJP victory is certain whenever Singh raises the EVM bogey. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government needs to win at least eight more MLAs for a clear majority in the state assembly. The bypolls in the state was conducted on 3rd of November, 2020. Watch the full video for all the details.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on November 10 claimed that EVMs are not tamper-proof, and alleged that selective tampering was done in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP was leading in around 20 of the 28 seats which had gone for by-polls. Singh said, "Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are not tamper-proof, and selective tampering is done. There are seats that we would have not lost in any given circumstance but we did by thousands of votes." "We will hold a meeting tomorrow (November 11) and analyse the results," he added.