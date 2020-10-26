Global  
 

BJP Dubbak candidate Raghunandan Rao cast his vote for by-polls

BJP candidate for Dubbak constituency by-polls, Raghunandan Rao, cast his vote on November 03.

Voting is underway for the Dubbak by-polls.

Earlier, Telangana Police seized Rs 18.67 lakh from his relative's location.


