People of Bihar rejected 'Jungle Raj': PM Modi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03.

PM Modi said, "The holy land of Bihar is determined to take the state to a new height in this new decade.

The people of Bihar have rejected 'jungle raj' and also rejected the double crown princes." He further said, "In the last decade, CM Nitish Kumar worked hard to serve citizens of Bihar.

In the last decade, every house in the state of Bihar got electricity and gas connections.

Now, this decade from 2021 to 2030, it is time to fulfil more aspirations of the people of Bihar."


