People of Bihar rejected 'Jungle Raj': PM Modi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha on November 12 berated Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar over his party's performance in Bihar assembly elections. He said, "Public is indeed the master, but see the condition they've placed you in. You (Nitish Kumar) dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats. If you analyse mandate, it's decisively against you. If you still get the post, only god knows how long will this illusion last?" In the recent Bihar Assembly elections, Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won majority, winning 125 seats in a closely contested election. CM Nitish's party Janata Dal United secured 43 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party won 74 seats.
Speaking to ANI in Patna on November 12, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary, Tariq Anwar spoke on Bihar election result in which the party managed to win only 19 seats out of 70 it contested. Anwar said, "Our performance was not as good as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left. They performed way better than us. Had we performed like them, there would have been Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar." "People of Bihar wanted the same and had made up their mind for a change," he added. "We will hold discussions with our top leadership in Bihar, our election candidates and our District Congress Committees, and reach a conclusion. We will then inform the High Command," AICC General Secretary further stated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Wednesday that results of the Bihar assembly polls and bypolls across states have proved that "development" will be the only basis for politics in the 21st century and credited women for powering the BJP's political fortunes as its "silent voters". Addressing BJP workers at a thanksgiving programme here following the electoral victory, PM Modi also attributed the NDA's win in Bihar to its mantra of "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas" and also launched a veiled attack on the West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, saying those who cannot challenge the saffron party democratically have resorted to "murdering" its workers to realise their goals. Watch the full video for more details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. PM Modi said, "Voting for the second phase of Bihar elections is being held today, and I have been informed that the polling percentage till 10 am is higher as compared to the voter turnout in previous polls." He further said, "Not just the country, Bihar is giving message to the world. In COVID times, people are coming out in huge numbers to vote. This is democracy's power and every Bihari's devotion for it. Think tanks around the world will evaluate how deeply democracy is entrenched in Indian minds." He then added, "I congratulate our Election Commission for the conduct of elections in such tough times with extra preparations and precautions." Second phase of Bihar Assembly elections are underway today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Congress during his public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. He said, "The public cannot be fooled for long, look at what condition the public has put Congress party in. Today they do not even have a total of 100 MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. People still punish them whenever there's a chance."
BJP national president JP Nadda addressed a public meeting in Lauria ahead of final round of voting for Bihar Assembly polls. While addressing the gathering, he said, "Prince of 'jungle raj' was leader..
Polling in the second phase of the Bihar Polls took place today with a total turnout of 53.51% . Addressing an election rally in Saharsa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Proponents of..