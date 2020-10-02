Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rapper Lil Pump tosses MAGA hats to crowd at Trump rally in Grand Rapids

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Rapper Lil Pump tosses MAGA hats to crowd at Trump rally in Grand Rapids

Rapper Lil Pump tosses MAGA hats to crowd at Trump rally in Grand Rapids

Rapper Lil Pump was seen tossing MAGA hats to Trump rally goers during the president’s final campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Maskless Trump tosses hats to Minnesota crowd hours before positive COViD test [Video]

Maskless Trump tosses hats to Minnesota crowd hours before positive COViD test

Hours before President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, this footage from September 30 shows the maskless Republican tossing hats out to his supporters at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published
Trump tosses hats to crowd before COVID diagnosis [Video]

Trump tosses hats to crowd before COVID diagnosis

A day before announcing he had contracted COVID-19, U.S. President Donald Trump held two campaign baseball caps with his bare hands and tossed them into the crowd at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published