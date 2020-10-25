Global  
 

Kendall Jenner and friends face backlash for Halloween party amid the pandemic

Kendall Jenner and friends face backlash for Halloween party amid the pandemic

Kendall Jenner and friends face backlash for Halloween party amid the pandemic

Jenner threw a rooftop party in Hollywood to celebrate Halloween and her 25th birthday.


Kendall Jenner slammed for star-studded birthday bash

 Kendall Jenner is a model — of what not to do during an ongoing global pandemic. On Halloween, the 24-year-old — who turned 25 on November 3 — held a..
Kris Jenner speaks out on Kendall's party amid COVID-19: 'All we can do is live our lives'

 Kendall Jenner is coming under fire for her actions amid the coronavirus pandemic, throwing a Halloween birthday party with many maskless celebrities.
Kendall Jenner Hosts Birthday and Halloween Party

 Kendall Jenner had a party on top of a party Saturday night ... celebrating Halloween and her birthday. Kendall hosted the bast at Harriet's Rooftop in WeHo,..
'SNL' Recap: John Mulaney Hosts for Fourth Time, Weekend Update Tears Apart Trump | THR News [Video]

'SNL' Recap: John Mulaney Hosts for Fourth Time, Weekend Update Tears Apart Trump | THR News

John Mulaney hosted 'Saturday Night Live' for the fourth time on Halloween. Here are all the highlights from the spooky show.

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi make romance Instagram official with snaps from Halloween shoot [Video]

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi make romance Instagram official with snaps from Halloween shoot

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi made their relationship Instagram official on Sunday, as the model shared snaps of herself and her beau dressed up as Elvis and Priscilla Presley for Halloween.

Hollywood Celebrities Best Halloween Costumes of 2020

 Halloween in Hollywood was different this year -- face it, everything's different this year -- but the costumes were still pretty awesome, and in some cases,..
"Mank" and the writer behind "Citizen Kane"

 A new film from director David Fincher ("The Social Network") shines a light (in black-and-white) on the Golden Age Hollywood studio system, as screenwriter..
Helping those who help others: Local nonprofits face challenges during the pandemic [Video]

Helping those who help others: Local nonprofits face challenges during the pandemic

There are too many wonderful nonprofits to count in Southeast Michigan. When there's a crisis whether for food or shelter they answer the call for help. However, during this pandemic they too have been..

Kendall Jenner Faces Backlash After Hosting 100-Person 25th Birthday Bash on Halloween amid COVID [Video]

Kendall Jenner Faces Backlash After Hosting 100-Person 25th Birthday Bash on Halloween amid COVID

The model's rooftop party drew a large crowd, including celebs like Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Jaden Smith

Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner Halloween Party Faces Major Backlash [Video]

Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner Halloween Party Faces Major Backlash

Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner Halloween Party Faces Major Backlash

