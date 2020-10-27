Bihar polls: Voting for Phase 2 underway; Rabri says ‘Mahagathbandhan’ winning

RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi on November 03 cast their votes at polling booth number 160 in Patna. The polling for 94 Assembly constituencies across 17 districts of Bihar is underway. 1463 candidates, including RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav are in fray.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. Slamming the Mahagathbandhan leadership in the state, PM Modi said that the two 'Yuvaraj' are busy fighting to save their throne. The Prime Minister was addressing a rally in poll-bound Bihar's Chhapra. "Today, Bihar has 'double-engine ki sarkar' which is committed to development. On the other hand, there are two 'Yuvaraj' who are fighting to save their throne," he said. PM Modi is scheduled to address four rallies on Sunday. The first phase of Bihar elections to 71 seats was held on October 28. The remaining 172 assembly constituencies will go to polls on November 3 and November 7. The results are scheduled to be declared on November 10.
Janta Dal(United) Parsa constituency candidate Chandrika Rai along with his family cast vote in Bihar's Chhapra on November 03. Addressing mediapersons, he slammed LJP chief Chirag Paswan for his statement in which he said 'Nitish Kumar won't become CM again' and said that Junior Paswan is unaware of ground realities as he belongs to 5-star culture. "Chirag Paswan stays in Delhi, he isn't aware of ground realities. He wears nice clothes and belongs to 5-star culture. He doesn't know ground realities," said Rai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. PM Modi said, "The holy land of Bihar is determined to take the state to a new height in this new decade. The people of Bihar have rejected 'jungle raj' and also rejected the double crown princes." He further said, "In the last decade, CM Nitish Kumar worked hard to serve citizens of Bihar. In the last decade, every house in the state of Bihar got electricity and gas connections. Now, this decade from 2021 to 2030, it is time to fulfil more aspirations of the people of Bihar."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. PM Modi said, "Voting for the second phase of Bihar elections is being held today, and I have been informed that the polling percentage till 10 am is higher as compared to the voter turnout in previous polls." He further said, "Not just the country, Bihar is giving message to the world. In COVID times, people are coming out in huge numbers to vote. This is democracy's power and every Bihari's devotion for it. Think tanks around the world will evaluate how deeply democracy is entrenched in Indian minds." He then added, "I congratulate our Election Commission for the conduct of elections in such tough times with extra preparations and precautions." Second phase of Bihar Assembly elections are underway today.
As second phase of Bihar Assembly elections are underway, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi came to vote today in Patna's Rajendra Nagar. He said, "I appeal to the people to step out of their homes, cast their vote, maintain social distancing and keep wearing mask." Governor Phagu Chauhan also cast his vote for at polling booth in Patna's Digha and said, "I appeal to the people to participate in election in large numbers. I hope that voting percentage will be more than previous time." Meanwhile, LJP president Chirag Paswan cast his vote at polling booth in Khagaria in 2nd phase of Bihar elections. 1463 candidates are in fray for 94 seats across 17 districts of Bihar.
Congress delegation on October 30 met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan in regards to the Munger firing incident in which a person died. After the meeting, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that they demanded resignation of state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. The Congress delegation also demanded ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the parents of the deceased.
MoS Home and BJP leader Nityanand Rai cast his vote during 2nd phase of Bihar elections on Nov 03 at a polling booth in Hajipur Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, BJP leader CP Thakur also cast his vote in Patna. The voting for 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly elections is underway in the state.
As the political battle rages on in poll bound Bihar, Polling for the second phase is underway in 94 constituencies. In these 94 seats, spread across 17 districts, 1,463 candidates are in the fray
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cast his vote in Patna on Nov 03 during second phase of Bihar Assembly elections. 1463 candidates are in fray for 94 seats across 17 districts of Bihar.