Bihar polls: Voting for Phase 2 underway; Rabri says ‘Mahagathbandhan’ winning

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:56s - Published
Voting for Phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections across 94 seats in 17 districts is underway.

A total of 1,463 candidates are in the fray in this phase.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was seen at a polling booth at Patna casting his vote.

Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and Governor Phagu Chauhan also cast their votes.

Sushil Modi urged people of Bihar to cast their votes and maintain social distancing at polling booths.

LJP President Chirag Paswan cast his vote at a polling booth in Khagaria.

RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi cast their vote in Patna.

Former CM Rabri Devi said she was confident that ‘Mahagathbandhan’ would win everywhere.

Watch the full video for more.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rabri Devi Rabri Devi Indian politician

Bihar Assembly elections: Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav cast votes in Patna [Video]

Bihar Assembly elections: Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav cast votes in Patna

RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi on November 03 cast their votes at polling booth number 160 in Patna. The polling for 94 Assembly constituencies across 17 districts of Bihar is underway. 1463 candidates, including RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav are in fray.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

'PM Modi also has six siblings', Tejashwi retorts back at Nitish Kumar's 8-9 children jibe

 In a sharp response to CM Nitish Kumar’s jibe at his parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi for having “eight to nine children and no faith in their..
IndiaTimes

Mahagathbandhan (Bihar) Indian political party

Test of NaMo magic on Nitish turf and Tejas sway in Rabri’s Raghopur today

 The stage is set for the crucial second phase of state assembly elections on Tuesday. It will make or break either of the two main political groups — the..
IndiaTimes
Bihar polls | 'Double engine NDA govt pitted against oppn's 2 Yuvaraj': PM Modi [Video]

Bihar polls | 'Double engine NDA govt pitted against oppn's 2 Yuvaraj': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. Slamming the Mahagathbandhan leadership in the state, PM Modi said that the two 'Yuvaraj' are busy fighting to save their throne. The Prime Minister was addressing a rally in poll-bound Bihar's Chhapra. "Today, Bihar has 'double-engine ki sarkar' which is committed to development. On the other hand, there are two 'Yuvaraj' who are fighting to save their throne," he said. PM Modi is scheduled to address four rallies on Sunday. The first phase of Bihar elections to 71 seats was held on October 28. The remaining 172 assembly constituencies will go to polls on November 3 and November 7. The results are scheduled to be declared on November 10.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:18Published

Nitish Kumar Nitish Kumar Indian politician

Chirag Paswan belongs to 5-star culture, unaware of ground realities: Chandrika Rai [Video]

Chirag Paswan belongs to 5-star culture, unaware of ground realities: Chandrika Rai

Janta Dal(United) Parsa constituency candidate Chandrika Rai along with his family cast vote in Bihar's Chhapra on November 03. Addressing mediapersons, he slammed LJP chief Chirag Paswan for his statement in which he said 'Nitish Kumar won't become CM again' and said that Junior Paswan is unaware of ground realities as he belongs to 5-star culture. "Chirag Paswan stays in Delhi, he isn't aware of ground realities. He wears nice clothes and belongs to 5-star culture. He doesn't know ground realities," said Rai.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
People of Bihar rejected 'Jungle Raj': PM Modi [Video]

People of Bihar rejected 'Jungle Raj': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. PM Modi said, "The holy land of Bihar is determined to take the state to a new height in this new decade. The people of Bihar have rejected 'jungle raj' and also rejected the double crown princes." He further said, "In the last decade, CM Nitish Kumar worked hard to serve citizens of Bihar. In the last decade, every house in the state of Bihar got electricity and gas connections. Now, this decade from 2021 to 2030, it is time to fulfil more aspirations of the people of Bihar."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:00Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Bihar giving message to world through elections in COVID time: PM Modi [Video]

Bihar giving message to world through elections in COVID time: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. PM Modi said, "Voting for the second phase of Bihar elections is being held today, and I have been informed that the polling percentage till 10 am is higher as compared to the voter turnout in previous polls." He further said, "Not just the country, Bihar is giving message to the world. In COVID times, people are coming out in huge numbers to vote. This is democracy's power and every Bihari's devotion for it. Think tanks around the world will evaluate how deeply democracy is entrenched in Indian minds." He then added, "I congratulate our Election Commission for the conduct of elections in such tough times with extra preparations and precautions." Second phase of Bihar Assembly elections are underway today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:11Published

Sushil Kumar Modi Sushil Kumar Modi Indian politician

Bihar Assembly elections: Deputy CM Sushil Modi, Chirag Paswan cast their votes [Video]

Bihar Assembly elections: Deputy CM Sushil Modi, Chirag Paswan cast their votes

As second phase of Bihar Assembly elections are underway, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi came to vote today in Patna's Rajendra Nagar. He said, "I appeal to the people to step out of their homes, cast their vote, maintain social distancing and keep wearing mask." Governor Phagu Chauhan also cast his vote for at polling booth in Patna's Digha and said, "I appeal to the people to participate in election in large numbers. I hope that voting percentage will be more than previous time." Meanwhile, LJP president Chirag Paswan cast his vote at polling booth in Khagaria in 2nd phase of Bihar elections. 1463 candidates are in fray for 94 seats across 17 districts of Bihar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:43Published

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi faces flak for campaigning despite being Covid positive

 Sushil Modi tested Covid positive on October 22 and was admitted in Patna AIIMS.
DNA

Phagu Chauhan Indian politician

Munger firing incident: Congress delegation meets Bihar Governor, demands resignation of CM, Dy CM [Video]

Munger firing incident: Congress delegation meets Bihar Governor, demands resignation of CM, Dy CM

Congress delegation on October 30 met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan in regards to the Munger firing incident in which a person died. After the meeting, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that they demanded resignation of state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. The Congress delegation also demanded ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the parents of the deceased.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:17Published

Patna Patna Metropolis in :Bihar, India

Bihar Assembly elections: MoS Nityanand Rai, BJP leader CP Thakur cast their votes [Video]

Bihar Assembly elections: MoS Nityanand Rai, BJP leader CP Thakur cast their votes

MoS Home and BJP leader Nityanand Rai cast his vote during 2nd phase of Bihar elections on Nov 03 at a polling booth in Hajipur Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, BJP leader CP Thakur also cast his vote in Patna. The voting for 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly elections is underway in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Chirag Paswan Chirag Paswan Indian bihari politician

Nitish Kumar will never become CM again after Nov 10: Chirag Paswan

 Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will never become the CM again, after November 10. "You..
IndiaTimes

France eliminates 50 Al Qaeda Jihadis & other news | Oneindia News [Video]

France eliminates 50 Al Qaeda Jihadis & other news | Oneindia News

Bihar phase 2 polling underway, Tejashwi Yadav's fate to be decided; Fierce campaigning goes on in Bihar, last phase on November 7, PM addresses rally in Araria; Covid-19 fresh active cases falls below..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:07Published
Bihar Polls: Polling underway in 94 constituencies in the second phase|Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar Polls: Polling underway in 94 constituencies in the second phase|Oneindia News

As the political battle rages on in poll bound Bihar, Polling for the second phase is underway in 94 constituencies. In these 94 seats, spread across 17 districts, 1,463 candidates are in the fray and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:44Published
Bihar Assembly elections: CM Nitish Kumar casts his vote in Patna [Video]

Bihar Assembly elections: CM Nitish Kumar casts his vote in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cast his vote in Patna on Nov 03 during second phase of Bihar Assembly elections. 1463 candidates are in fray for 94 seats across 17 districts of Bihar. Voting for 2nd..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published