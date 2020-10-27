Bihar polls: Voting for Phase 2 underway; Rabri says ‘Mahagathbandhan’ winning

Voting for Phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections across 94 seats in 17 districts is underway.

A total of 1,463 candidates are in the fray in this phase.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was seen at a polling booth at Patna casting his vote.

Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and Governor Phagu Chauhan also cast their votes.

Sushil Modi urged people of Bihar to cast their votes and maintain social distancing at polling booths.

LJP President Chirag Paswan cast his vote at a polling booth in Khagaria.

RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi cast their vote in Patna.

Former CM Rabri Devi said she was confident that ‘Mahagathbandhan’ would win everywhere.

Watch the full video for more.