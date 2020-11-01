Chirag Paswan belongs to 5-star culture, unaware of ground realities: Chandrika Rai

Janta Dal(United) Parsa constituency candidate Chandrika Rai along with his family cast vote in Bihar's Chhapra on November 03.

Addressing mediapersons, he slammed LJP chief Chirag Paswan for his statement in which he said 'Nitish Kumar won't become CM again' and said that Junior Paswan is unaware of ground realities as he belongs to 5-star culture.

"Chirag Paswan stays in Delhi, he isn't aware of ground realities.

He wears nice clothes and belongs to 5-star culture.

He doesn't know ground realities," said Rai.