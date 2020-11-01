Chirag Paswan belongs to 5-star culture, unaware of ground realities: Chandrika Rai
Chirag Paswan belongs to 5-star culture, unaware of ground realities: Chandrika Rai
Janta Dal(United) Parsa constituency candidate Chandrika Rai along with his family cast vote in Bihar's Chhapra on November 03.
Addressing mediapersons, he slammed LJP chief Chirag Paswan for his statement in which he said 'Nitish Kumar won't become CM again' and said that Junior Paswan is unaware of ground realities as he belongs to 5-star culture.
"Chirag Paswan stays in Delhi, he isn't aware of ground realities.
He wears nice clothes and belongs to 5-star culture.
Voting for Phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections across 94 seats in 17 districts is underway. A total of 1,463 candidates are in the fray in this phase. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was seen at a polling booth at Patna casting his vote. Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and Governor Phagu Chauhan also cast their votes. Sushil Modi urged people of Bihar to cast their votes and maintain social distancing at polling booths. LJP President Chirag Paswan cast his vote at a polling booth in Khagaria. RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi cast their vote in Patna. Former CM Rabri Devi said she was confident that ‘Mahagathbandhan’ would win everywhere. Watch the full video for more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Bihar's Samastipur on November 01. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Giriraj Singh were also present in the rally. PM Modi said that livelihoods which are becoming the inspiration of self-reliant families and self-reliant Bihar today, are giving strength to the NDA. Narendra Modi said, "Those livelihoods, which are becoming the inspiration of self-reliant families and self-reliant Bihar today, are giving strength to the NDA. House-to-school, school-toilets that gave dignity to sisters and daughters, liberated from the waiting of darkness, are forming the NDA government." He further said, "On one side, NDA is committed to democracy, and on the other side is 'parivar tantra gathbandhan'. NDA government is for 'sabka saath, sabka vikas.'" Earlier he had held a rally in Chhapra.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. Slamming the Mahagathbandhan leadership in the state, PM Modi said that the two 'Yuvaraj' are busy fighting to save their throne. The Prime Minister was addressing a rally in poll-bound Bihar's Chhapra. "Today, Bihar has 'double-engine ki sarkar' which is committed to development. On the other hand, there are two 'Yuvaraj' who are fighting to save their throne," he said. PM Modi is scheduled to address four rallies on Sunday. The first phase of Bihar elections to 71 seats was held on October 28. The remaining 172 assembly constituencies will go to polls on November 3 and November 7. The results are scheduled to be declared on November 10.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:18Published
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans, who are deployed in Bihar for facilitating state assembly elections, helped differently-abled voters at polling booths during the second phase of the polling in Khagaria, Siwan and Saran districts. 1463 candidates are in fray for 94 seats across 17 districts of Bihar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. PM Modi said, "The holy land of Bihar is determined to take the state to a new height in this new decade. The people of Bihar have rejected 'jungle raj' and also rejected the double crown princes." He further said, "In the last decade, CM Nitish Kumar worked hard to serve citizens of Bihar. In the last decade, every house in the state of Bihar got electricity and gas connections. Now, this decade from 2021 to 2030, it is time to fulfil more aspirations of the people of Bihar."
Air quality continues to deteriorate in the national capital. No respite for Delhiites, as on November 03 the air quality in parts of Delhi remained in 'very poor' category. Thick layer of smog enveloped Ghazipur area.
A couple from Delhi's Nand Nagri area arrested for killing their niece. DCP of north-east, Ved Prakash Surya gave highlights of the incident and informed, "We got a call on October 25 at Nand Nagri Police Station where the complainant complaint about a woman's body being held in a house. We immediately took the action and found a woman's body there. So, at first it seemed to be the matter of murder. We investigated and got to know that this woman was living with her uncle and aunt and was studying here. We questioned victim's aunt and we got to know that her uncle, named Wakeel is absconding. We suspected him and started investigation. We sent a team to Bihar and another to Hyderabad. We found him in Bihar. We questioned him and he accepted his crime. He tried to assault her niece but was backed off by the victim. Wakeel's wife asked him to kill the girl due to increasing fight. Wakeel killed her and his wife supported him in committing the crime. They put the body in a bed. Now, police has arrested both of them."