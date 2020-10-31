Businesses in New York City board up ahead of election day
Businesses in New York City have boarded up their windows ahead of electionday in the US.
NYC businesses board up ahead of Election Day Businesses across Manhattan are taking precautions ahead of Election Day. Some businesses boarded up their windows, including Macy's flagship store and high-end..
The city and some businesses are getting ready in case possible large scale protests and riots result...
This is the first presidential election in which New York City is using early voting, and the...
More than 1 million people have cast in-person ballots in New York City, election officials announced...
