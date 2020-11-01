Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lady Gaga joins Joe Biden on the campaign trail as U.S. election looms

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Lady Gaga joins Joe Biden on the campaign trail as U.S. election looms

Lady Gaga joins Joe Biden on the campaign trail as U.S. election looms

Lady Gaga gave presidential hopeful Joe Biden an election eve boost on Monday when she urged supporters to vote for him at a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lady Gaga Lady Gaga American singer, songwriter, and actress

Lady Gaga fires back at Trump Campaign labeling her an 'anti-fracking activist' [Video]

Lady Gaga fires back at Trump Campaign labeling her an 'anti-fracking activist'

Lady Gaga’s plan to support Democratic candidate Joe Biden has riled up Donald Trump and his campaign.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Lady Gaga urges US voters to back Joe Biden [Video]

Lady Gaga urges US voters to back Joe Biden

Singer Lady Gaga gave a spirited endorsement of Joe Biden and condemnation ofDonald Trump at Mr Biden's final rally in Pittsburgh the night before the USpresidential election.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Joe Biden sweeps Dixville Notch, the township with five eligible voters [Video]

Joe Biden sweeps Dixville Notch, the township with five eligible voters

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:28Published
Trump makes final bid for re-election in Michigan [Video]

Trump makes final bid for re-election in Michigan

Stretching into the early hours Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump made a final push for re-election in the city of Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he held his final campaign rally four years ago. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:52Published
Trump ends campaigning with Michigan rally [Video]

Trump ends campaigning with Michigan rally

Must credit: US Pool/AP US President Donald Trump held a rally after midnightlocal time in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He took aim at presidential rival JoeBiden, questioning his ability to deal with relations with the Middle East.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Pittsburgh Pittsburgh City in western Pennsylvania

Biden pitches to Pittsburgh's Black voters

 Joe Biden is telling Black voters in Pittsburgh to turn out to help him win the all-important state of Pennsylvania. Speaking at an outdoor rally in Homewood,..
USATODAY.com

Biden stumps for union support near Pittsburgh

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden revved up a group of union members to help him turn out the vote in a suburban Pittsburgh county on Monday. (Nov...
USATODAY.com

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Trump calls Supreme Court voting decision 'horrendous' [Video]

Trump calls Supreme Court voting decision 'horrendous'

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters in Wisconsin on Monday that a recent Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania was "very dangerous" and claimed without evidence "it allows cheating."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published

Trump and Biden spend the night before Election Day in key battleground states

 President Trump and Joe Biden are spending their final day before the election in key battleground states. The president held rallies in North Carolina,..
CBS News

Some Regions Still Experience Slow Delivery of Mail Ballots

 In the final days of voting, the Postal Service is struggling to ensure timely delivery of ballots in parts of key battleground states like Pennsylvania and..
NYTimes.com

Related news from verified sources

Trump Campaign Goes After Biden for Campaigning in PA With ‘Anti-Fracking Activist Lady Gaga’

Trump Campaign Goes After Biden for Campaigning in PA With ‘Anti-Fracking Activist Lady Gaga’ *Joe Biden* will be joined on the campaign trail Monday in Pittsburgh by *Lady Gaga*.
Mediaite - Published

Lady Gaga Joins Joe Biden in Pittsburgh for Final Day of Campaigning Before Election Day

Lady Gaga is officially by Joe Biden‘s side on the final day of campaigning before election day!...
Just Jared - Published

Trump Goes After Lady Gaga for Supporting Joe Biden: 'She's Not Too Good'

Donald Trump is now calling out Lady Gaga. The 74-year-old President of the United States called out...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

daylightng

DAYLIGHT U.S. election: Lady Gaga joins Joe Biden on campaign https://t.co/hJwFvLUCg1 39 minutes ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Lady Gaga joins Joe Biden on the campaign trail as U.S. election looms Lady Gaga gave presidential hopeful Joe Bide… https://t.co/FIW37sc3bB 44 minutes ago

criteria681

Suzanne's Criteria68 RT @HowardMortman: LADY GAGA SINGS: Joins Joe Biden & Jill Biden at Final Drive-In Rally in Pittsburgh November 2, 2020 Full video: https:/… 50 minutes ago

HowardMortman

Howard Mortman LADY GAGA SINGS: Joins Joe Biden & Jill Biden at Final Drive-In Rally in Pittsburgh November 2, 2020 Full video: https://t.co/cbw4t8bEye 1 hour ago

PhilDeCarolis

Phil De Carolis RT @cspan: .@JoeBiden campaigns in Pittsburgh, PA - LIVE on C-SPAN https://t.co/GbKfMiYLEX https://t.co/LfcmYf6MEH 2 hours ago

ultimateukchart

The Ultimate UK Chart Lady Gaga joins Joe Biden on the campaign trail as U.S. election looms https://t.co/rQ6fcyQVOD 2 hours ago

EntertainMeHub

Entertainment News RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Lady Gaga joins Joe Biden on the campaign trail as U.S. election looms https://t.co/U90uXbvag9 ht… 2 hours ago

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Lady Gaga joins Joe Biden on the campaign trail as U.S. election looms… https://t.co/WvzOL6oLK9 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Businesses in New York City board up ahead of election day [Video]

Businesses in New York City board up ahead of election day

Businesses in New York City have boarded up their windows ahead of electionday in the US.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
Joe Biden: the long road to the White House, navigating family tragedy [Video]

Joe Biden: the long road to the White House, navigating family tragedy

Joe Biden was not yet 30 when he won an election to become a US Senator - but his victory was immediately marred by tragedy when his wife and one of his children were killed in a car crash. Euronews..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:25Published
Endorsements Continue To Grow For Biden [Video]

Endorsements Continue To Grow For Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has received dozens of endorsements from news outlets. President Donald Trump, however, clinched the backing of only six major newspapers. Such endorsements..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:31Published