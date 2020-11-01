Lady Gaga joins Joe Biden on the campaign trail as U.S. election looms
Lady Gaga joins Joe Biden on the campaign trail as U.S. election looms
Lady Gaga gave presidential hopeful Joe Biden an election eve boost on Monday when she urged supporters to vote for him at a rally in
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
