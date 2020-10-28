Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Presidential candidates make final pitches

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Presidential candidates make final pitches

Presidential candidates make final pitches

The Presidential candidates made their final push overnight as voters prepare to head to the polls.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Presidential candidates head to Midwest as Election Day nears

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are traveling through the Midwest today to make...
CBS News - Published

Essential Politics: The final countdown

Essential Politics: The final countdown WASHINGTON — It’s been a long year. But by this time next week, the voting will be over. It’s...
WorldNews - Published

Trump and Biden make final pitches ahead of election

President Trump and Joe Biden are making their final pitches ahead of Tuesday's highly anticipated...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •VOA News



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states [Video]

Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are making a final push to sway over voters in battleground states, on the eve of Election Day.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:10Published
Presidential Candidates Make Final Campaign Stops On Eve Of Election Day [Video]

Presidential Candidates Make Final Campaign Stops On Eve Of Election Day

Natalie Brand reports on President Trump and former VP Biden campaign in battleground states before Election Day (11-2-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:45Published
Presidential Candidates Make Final Push to Sway Voters Ahead of Election Day [Video]

Presidential Candidates Make Final Push to Sway Voters Ahead of Election Day

The presidential candidates are doing all they can in their final hours leading up to Election Day to make their final pitches to potential voters.

Credit: WEVVPublished