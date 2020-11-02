Joe Biden Rallies Last-Minute Support In Pittsburgh
Biden's last day of campaigning before Election Day was spent across Western Pennsylvania, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.
President Trump Rallies In Kenosha For One Of His Last Campaign PushesPresident Donald Trump told a crowd, "We brought law and order to Kenosha."
Former President Barack Obama Rallies Support For Joe Biden At FIUCBS4's Ty Russell reports on the former president's visit the night before Election Day.
Sprint To The Finish In The Race For The White HousePresident Donald Trump and his challenger former Vice President Joe Biden spent the last day of the 2020 campaign trying to shore up support in key battlegrounds. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.