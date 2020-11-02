Global  
 

Five confirmed dead in Vienna shooting

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s
Five confirmed dead in Vienna shooting

Five confirmed dead in Vienna shooting

Parts of central Vienna remained sealed off by police on Tuesday morning aftera gun attack in the Austrian capital left five people dead, including thesuspected attacker.


Vienna: Four people killed in terror attack, and suspect shot dead by police [Video]

Vienna: Four people killed in terror attack, and suspect shot dead by police

A terror attack in the Austrian capital left four victims dead, and a suspected attacker was shot dead by police, with authorities still determining whether there are other attackers on the run.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 04:05
Manhunt underway in Vienna after 'Islamist gunman' kills 4, FRANCE 24's Anthony Mills reports [Video]

Manhunt underway in Vienna after 'Islamist gunman' kills 4, FRANCE 24's Anthony Mills reports

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:12

5 dead in Vienna attack; assailant had previous terror conviction

 Five people died, including an assailant, and 17 others were wounded in a shooting in the heart of Vienna hours before a coronavirus lockdown started, Austrian..
New Zealand Herald

Vienna shooting: Austria thanks India for standing in difficult times; says will defend our open societies

 Five people have been killed in terror attacks across six locations in the national capital Vienna. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described the incident as..
DNA

Austria police launch manhunt after Vienna terror attack leaves 4 dead, many wounded

 Police killed one suspected attacker, who was carrying an assault rifle and a fake suicide vest. Other attackers may still be on the run.
USATODAY.com

Austria’s Kurz vows ‘decisive action’ after Vienna attacks

 Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has vowed “decisive action” against the perpetrators of terrorist attacks in Vienna that left three people dead and..
WorldNews

4 dead in Vienna shooting; attacker sympathized with IS

Austria's top security official says that five people have died including an assailant and 15 people...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBC.ca


5 dead in Vienna attack; assailant had previous terror conviction

5 dead in Vienna attack; assailant had previous terror conviction Five people died, including an assailant, and 17 others were wounded in a shooting in the heart of...
New Zealand Herald - Published

4 dead in shooting near Vienna synagogue

Austria's top security official says that four people have died — including one assailant — after...
Japan Today - Published


henseki7

Henry Obaseki #WearAFaceMask❤️ Vienna Update: Austrian News Agency reporting that five people now confirmed dead including one suspect #ViennaAttack #Vienna #Austria 8 minutes ago

MetiHajrullahu

Muhamet Hajrullahu “The Austrian government has now confirmed reports that five people have died, including a suspected attacker who w… https://t.co/eWEdgrDu65 2 hours ago


Two dead and 15 wounded in Vienna terror attack on eve of lockdown [Video]

Two dead and 15 wounded in Vienna terror attack on eve of lockdown

Gunmen have opened fire on people enjoying a last evening out in Vienna beforea coronavirus lockdown, in a terror attack that left at least two dead —including one of the attackers — and 15..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42