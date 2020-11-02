Five confirmed dead in Vienna shooting
Five confirmed dead in Vienna shooting
Parts of central Vienna remained sealed off by police on Tuesday morning aftera gun attack in the
Austrian capital left five people dead, including thesuspected attacker.
