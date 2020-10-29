Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Myanmar fugitive monk hands himself in to police

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Myanmar fugitive monk hands himself in to police

Myanmar fugitive monk hands himself in to police

Hardline Buddhist nationalist monk Ashin Wirathu handed himself over to police in Myanmar's commercial capital of Yangon on Monday after more than a year on the run.

Libby Hogan reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ashin Wirathu Ashin Wirathu


Myanmar Myanmar Country in Southeast Asia

Myanmar elections: Aung San Suu Kyi's party seeks second term [Video]

Myanmar elections: Aung San Suu Kyi's party seeks second term

Despite international condemnation for crackdown on Rohingya Muslims, Suu Kyi remains popular at home.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:10Published
Watch: Indian Coast Guard apprehends suspicious boat near Andaman Island [Video]

Watch: Indian Coast Guard apprehends suspicious boat near Andaman Island

Indian Coast Guard apprehended a suspicious boat with 12 Myanmarese crew members near Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory. The boat was spotted first by a helicopter and is now being brought to Port Blair for crew interrogation.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published
‘We don’t matter’: Rohingya deprived of vote in Myanmar elections [Video]

‘We don’t matter’: Rohingya deprived of vote in Myanmar elections

Thousands of Muslim-majority Rohingya, who have taken shelter in Bangladesh, lament their exclusion from the polls.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:51Published

Suu Kyi's party expected to win second term in Myanmar polls

 Myanmar's citizens go to the polls Sunday in an effort to sustain the fledgling democracy they helped install just five years ago. ......
WorldNews

Buddhism Buddhism World religion founded by the Buddha

Interfaith leaders gather in post-vote solidarity

 After months of a surging pandemic, protests over racial injustice and a presidential campaign marked by fear and polarizing views, a coalition of Buddhists,..
USATODAY.com
China preaches the material over spiritual in Tibet [Video]

China preaches the material over spiritual in Tibet

Tibet is one of China's most politically sensitive and deeply religious areas. Now it's become the focus of Beijing's poverty relief efforts, in a move tied to social control and a push away from religion. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:49Published

Yangon Yangon Metropolitan City in Yangon Region, Myanmar

Aung San Suu Kyi casts vote ahead of election [Video]

Aung San Suu Kyi casts vote ahead of election

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi cast a ballot on Thursday in the capital Naypyitaw ahead of November's election after being unable to travel to her registered township near Yangon due to restrictions aimed at containing a spike in coronavirus cases.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published