Myanmar fugitive monk hands himself in to police

Indian Coast Guard apprehended a suspicious boat with 12 Myanmarese crew members near Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory. The boat was spotted first by a helicopter and is now being brought to Port Blair for crew interrogation.
Tibet is one of China's most politically sensitive and deeply religious areas. Now it's become the focus of Beijing's poverty relief efforts, in a move tied to social control and a push away from religion. Gloria Tso reports.
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi cast a ballot on Thursday in the capital Naypyitaw ahead of November's election after being unable to travel to her registered township near Yangon due to restrictions aimed at containing a spike in coronavirus cases.